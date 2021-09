We may have seen the last of Naomi Osaka for at least this year. In a tearful press conference following her defeat at the hands of Leylah Fernandez Friday night at the US Open, she said she’s “going to take a break for a while.” Osaka, the defending US Open champion, had a near meltdown during her third round match with Fernandez, throwing her racket to the court several times and walking off into a bathroom without telling anyone her plans. She was also issued a warning for hitting a ball into the stands. When she returned from her unannounced bathroom break,...