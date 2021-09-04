Killeen reader says City Council should demand control of border

Declaring a “State of Emergency” or “Disaster” from the rise in COVID numbers is a good move. It will ensure state and federal monies will be made available to our city in relation to it. Our focus should be, not just on the well-being of the citizens of Killeen, but also for the financial stability of our city as well. With this said, here is another suggestion. Since our council is acknowledging rising COVID numbers in our city, county and state, they should also acknowledge one of the reasons it is spreading across our state and, subsequently our city as well ... the border crisis.