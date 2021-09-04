Learn to Play A, E, and F sus4 and 7sus4 | Chord by Chord

Made for children from 7 to 14 years old, the Quarky AI learning companion teaches STEM skills in a fun way. Your child can learn about artificial intelligence and robotics with this gadget. In fact, this futuristic companion does so many things. It can be a gesture-controlled robot, follow commands, recognize objects, plan paths, and more. It helps children learn advanced concepts in a fun, hands-on, and engaging way. Use it with the connected and interactive online courses and live sessions that’ll help kids learn to code. With a very portable size, it’s easy to take Quarky with you anywhere. And pair it up with your smartphone, tablet, or laptop on the go. Whether you’re new to coding or an expert at it, you’ll love Quarky and can use Blocks or Python with it. Moreover, the plug-and-play interface offers a hassle-free setup so you can get going.