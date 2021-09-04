Live Updates: Mississippi State Faces LA Tech in Season Opener at Davis Wade

The wait is over -- the Mississippi State Bulldogs take on the visiting LA Tech Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon in Starkville.

MSU is highly favored to win this game, with some predictions as bold as to say State could take this one by more than 40 points.

But in college football, the consistent goal is to go 1-0 for the week, and the Bulldogs level-headedly enter this matchup looking to do just that.

It will be exciting to see what the MSU Air Raid looks like in the second year of the Mike Leach era, as the Bulldogs get back to the field with a full offseason under their belts after facing a tremendous amount of adversity in the first year under a new coaching staff with nothing resembling a normal offseason.

You can find the latest score, major plays and stats updates right here throughout gameday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

First quarter:

- Will Rogers was officially announced as the starting quarterback ahead of the game. He and South Alabama transfer Chance Lovertich were listed with an "OR" between them on the depth chart.

- Brandon Ruiz misses a 42-yard field goal attempt that looked like it had the distance on a promising drive for the Bulldogs that ends scoreless. (12:39)

- Tyrus Wheat interception puts the Mississippi State offense back on the field with a short distance to go to reach the end zone. Mississippi State ends the drive with a 1-yard touchdown reception by RB Jo'quavious Marks from QB Will Rogers. 7-0, MSU. (08:09)

- LA Tech finally found some life when the defense forced MSU to punt from deep within its own territory after State's drive ended with a Tyler Grubbs sack on Will Rogers. The "other" Bulldogs started the drive at their own 44 yard-line. But on the first play of the drive, Aaron Odom recovered a fumbled pitch, making it State's ball at the LA Tech 33.

- The Bulldogs quickly moved the chains after getting the ball back. Setting up the score, Rogers sent a 14-yarder to Marks, followed by a 20-yard touchdown reception from Rogers to Jamire Calvin. MSU leads 14-0 with 35 seconds remaining in the first quarter after another good PAT. (0:35)

- LA Tech found its way to the scoreboard at the end of the first quarter with a 72-yard touchdown reception from Kendall to WR Bub Means, making it 14-7, Mississippi State (END 1Q).

Score: 14-7, Mississippi State

Second quarter:

- Mississippi State looked like it was ready to push the ball downfield quickly, but a 14-yard reception by Calvin from Rogers was ruled incomplete after review. Shortly after, the Bulldogs found themselves in a 4th & 1 situation, but squandered the opportunity and decided to punt after a false start. (12:53)

- Austin Kendall has wheels. The LA Tech quarterback took it the distance himself for 59 yards to tie the game at 14-14. (11:55).

- A 25-yard reception from RaRa Thomas brings MSU to its own 45, with a pair of rushes from Marks bringing the team into LA Tech territory. Fumble recovered by the defense is under review (9:18).

- Harris catches a 24-yard pass from Kendall for an LA Tech touchdown. 21-14, Tech leads. (03:06).

HALF: LA Tech 21, Mississippi State 14.

Quarterback stats: Will Rogers: 23-of-26, 178 yds, 2 TD; Austin Kendall: 7-of-11, 127 yds, 2 TD, INT, 1 rush TD

Stat of note: MSU had eight penalties for 55 yards in the first half, three of which were holding penalties.

- Stat of note: Rogers was sacked three times between the first two quarters.

Third quarter:

- Mississippi State had a promising drive midway through the quarter, but it was squandered by an Austin Williams fumble recovered by the defense that set LA Tech up with favorable field position. Mississippi State defender Cam Young came up with a big tackle toward the end of the drive as LA Tech threatened near the end zone, followed by an incomplete pass from Kendall. LA Tech settled for a 20-yard field goal from Jacob Barnes, making it 24-14 (3:06).

- LA Tech INT returned for TD, 31-14 (1:50)

Fourth quarter:

- 33-yard field goal by Jacob Barnes widens LA Tech's lead to 34-14 (13:11)

- 5-yard rushing touchdown by Jo'Quavious Marks cuts the LA Tech lead, 34-21 (12:01)

- 5-yard rushing touchdown by Jo'Quavious Marks follows a 40-yard gain by Calvin. 34-28, LA Tech (7:24)

- 15-yard touchdown by Jaden Walley gives MSU the 35-34 lead (3:37).

- LA Tech calls timeout to attempt a potential game-winning field goal (0:02). NO GOOD.

FINAL: Mississippi State 35, LA Tech 34