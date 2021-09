CINCINNATI – On Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH) released the following statement regarding the situation in Afghanistan:. “As the United States ends its evacuation operation in Afghanistan, I join with a grateful nation in thanking every member of our military and the diplomatic corps who served and honor those who made sacrifices to protect all of us. We remember those families who live every day with the loss of a loved one, and we remember all those who were injured.