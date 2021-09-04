CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Windows 11 won't support Android apps at launch. Do you care?

By Sean Endicott
windowscentral.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official launch of Windows 11 is just over two months away, but when the operating system ships, it won't support Android apps. Microsoft announced the change earlier this week, which led to frustration from many of our readers (and myself). Some were disappointed. Others were downright chapfallen; their jaws left agape at another delayed feature from Microsoft. On the flip side, some people didn't seem to mind the delay at all. With this week's poll, it's time to share how you feel about the delay of Android support on Windows 11.

www.windowscentral.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Windows Phone#Project Astoria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Cell Phoneslaptopmag.com

How to reset an Android phone — get your phone back to factory settings

Knowing how to reset an Android phone is a crucial skill whether you are looking to sell your device or just fix a stubborn problem with it. This process is quick and easy so long as you've backed up any critical content from your phone before initiating the factory reset as the purpose is to wipe all of the data from your Android phone.
Computersxda-developers

NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV won’t get an Android 10 update, but you won’t miss out on much

NVIDIA’s SHIELD TV is often cited as one of the best Android TV boxes out there, and for good reasons. Not only it offers powerful hardware, but it also keeps getting better with new features and additions regularly being delivered via software updates. Since the device launched with Android TV 9 running out of the box, many users were waiting for Android TV 10 update. But it looks like the Android TV 10 update isn’t on the cards.
SoftwareArs Technica

Windows 11 arrives on October 5, Android apps will come later

Windows 11 is no longer merely "coming this fall." Microsoft will begin releasing the new operating system to the public on October 5, starting with newer PCs (and PCs being sold in stores) and then rolling out to other supported systems over the next nine or so months. The company also says that the Amazon-powered Android app support coming to Windows 11 won't be ready for public consumption at launch; Microsoft will offer "a preview [of Android apps in the Microsoft Store] for Windows Insiders over the coming months."
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Android app support could be coming to Xbox consoles

Who would want to use an Android app on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X?. I can’t answer that question, but XDA Developers have encountered a rather interesting listing in the Windows Subsystem for Android app that mentions both Windows and Xbox One compatibility in its system requirements. To...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

It Looks Like Microsoft Is Testing Android App Support For Xbox

Just when you thought your console couldn't possibly do any more cool things, it appears Microsoft is now testing Android support on Xbox. However, we don't know what it's being used for, or whether it'll ever be released to the public. As spotted by XDA (thanks, Eurogamer), a Windows Subsystem...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Windows Subsystem for Android app sighted on the Microsoft Store

This September, Microsoft is scheduled to make an important announcement. We are expecting Windows 11 and the Microsoft Surface Duo 2. The new Windows version may roll out in October 5. Android app support still won’t be available. It won’t be ready officially but recently sighted on the Microsoft Store is an interesting app: Windows Subsystem for Android. It can now be downloaded. Interestingly, it’s empty. Even if you get the app installed on your device, you will see nothing but a black window.
MLBAndroid Authority

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Welcome to the 396th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Kids in China can’t game as long as they probably want. A new restriction only allows for a single hour of video games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It’s an effort to quell some game addiction issues in China. There is real data to suggest that gaming addiction is a real thing, so on paper, this isn’t the worst idea. However, this new law gives parents little say in the matter.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Windows 11 Android apps may also be available on Xbox

Last month Microsoft announced an official Windows 11 release date confirming that the new operating system will be available from October 5th 2021 with free updates being made available to supported Windows 10 computers. Unfortunately when the next generation Windows OS launches the highly anticipated Android application support will not be available at launch but is expected to be rolled out very shortly afterwards.
Cell PhonesAutoblog

Electrify America's charging app now supports Android Auto, CarPlay

It’s been a long time coming, but if you depend on the Electrify America mobile app to find nearby charging stations, you can soon access the software through your vehicle’s Android Auto or Apple CarPlay infotainment system. Electrify America announced today it's rolling out support for both systems this week.
Computersmakeuseof.com

Windows 11 Won't Have Two Anticipated Featured at Launch: Here's Why

Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 through its Windows Insider Program since June 2021. Since then, Microsoft has collected user feedback and addressed some concerns regarding the new OS. Now, Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will start rolling out to eligible PCs from October 5, 2021. While the OS...
Cell Phoneswindowscentral.com

Windows 11 is getting a refreshed Photos app, and here's the first look

Ah, the Photos app. My favorite pre-installed staple Windows 10 application that is very barely fit for purpose, with its frequent crash events, sub-par video editor, and lack of meaningful updates. Thankfully, for Windows 11, it's getting a bit of a refresh. Joining other apps like Windows 11 MS Paint,...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Why Google Is Blocking Apps on Old Android Phones

Google’s move to block its apps on older Android devices might seem like a bad thing, but ultimately it could provide more protection to its users. It’s easy to look at any chance big tech takes to cut off access to older devices as a way of pushing users to upgrade or buy new devices. However, that isn’t the case with Google’s latest move to block apps on Android phones running Android 2.3.7 or older. According to experts, Google’s statement that the move will help provide a more secure environment for Android and Google users is actually true, which is why the move is a necessary one.
SoftwareBeta News

Canonical launches new cloud service to aid Android app development

Creating the code for an Android app is only part of the job, you also need to consider mobile app management and mobile device virtualization as well as testing. To help with this process Canonical is launching its Anbox Cloud Appliance on the AWS Marketplace from today. A small-scale version of Canonical's Anbox Cloud, developers can use it for rapid prototyping of Android-in-the-Cloud solutions.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Lens renames 'My Files' section to 'My Scans' in latest iOS update

Microsoft Lens for iOS recently received an update. The update renames the "My Files" section to "My Scans." It also includes bug fixes and performance improvements. Microsoft Lens has a new update rolling out on iOS devices. The update includes a couple of changes and some bug fixes. The most notable difference is that the "My Files" section is now called "My Scans." Other than that name swap, the app brings fixes and general improvements.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Outlook exposed to old-school phishing attacks due to bug

Microsoft Outlook has an issue causing it to display spoofed email addresses with information from genuine contacts. The vulnerability stems from how Microsoft Outlook handles certain mail extensions and mixed characters from different alphabets. This vulnerability could be targeted by phishing emails pretending to be from people's contacts. A phishing...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

The next step for Xbox Cloud Gaming: Let me buy games to own

A few months ago, Microsoft revealed that it had completed a wide-reaching upgrade for its Xbox Cloud Gaming service, moving the server infrastructure from older Xbox One S hardware to the current-generation Xbox Series X. The boost in GPU power for video encoding, coupled with rapid NVME SSD speeds, has vastly improved Microsoft's cloud gaming offerings across the board. It's so good, in fact, that this past summer, I think I've spent more time in the cloud than on a traditional console.

Comments / 0

Community Policy