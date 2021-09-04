Windows 11 won't support Android apps at launch. Do you care?
The official launch of Windows 11 is just over two months away, but when the operating system ships, it won't support Android apps. Microsoft announced the change earlier this week, which led to frustration from many of our readers (and myself). Some were disappointed. Others were downright chapfallen; their jaws left agape at another delayed feature from Microsoft. On the flip side, some people didn't seem to mind the delay at all. With this week's poll, it's time to share how you feel about the delay of Android support on Windows 11.www.windowscentral.com
