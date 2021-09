The Rolling Stones posted a video on Friday honoring their late drummer Charlie Watts, who died on Tuesday. The two-minute video, shared on the band’s official Twitter and Instagram, is a slideshow of photos and videos of Watts playing in the band, appearing in music videos, addressing the press and more, edited to the beat of “If You Can’t Rock Me,” the opening track of the Rolling Stones’ 1974 album “It’s Only Rock ‘n Roll.” In an interview included in the video, Watts says, “So when the Stones asked me to join, they talked in terms of a band, a commitment in...