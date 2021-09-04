The Great Gatsby and the Parable of the Sower: Decades Portrayed through Cinema

Cinema captures the age that it is representing in ways of montages and the conscious choices made for costumes, set designs, and even the language portrayed; this could be spoken language or musical language. The Great Gatsby and Parable of the Sower are similar in ways that they are pieces of cinema which have a novel as their source text. We take a look at these two novel adaptations as sample texts standing in for the era that they represent in their storytelling. The difference exists in that the former has had many installments of it in the film world while the first version of the latter is only under production for the first time. It will be the specifics of Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 adaptation of The Great Gatsby that will be elaborated in this article while the language will be speculative to think about Parable of the Sower as a representative of the fictional years 2024-2027 (closer to us now than when Octavia E Butler wrote it) that it will eventually depict in the soon-to-be made film.