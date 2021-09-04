CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Princess Diana Wanted To Move To California With Prince William & Harry

DoYouRemember?
7 days ago
 7 days ago
According to new reports, Princess Diana apparently wanted to move to California with Prince William and Prince Harry. On top of that, she allegedly had plans to pursue a career in Hollywood. “There were a number of major projects brewing in her consciousness through offers that had been offered to her,” says Diana’s former voice coach Stewart Pearce to the Daily Mail recently.

“One of the major opportunities that she wanted to create was to start developing documentaries about three charitable interests that would then be assimilated into major movie pictures. She was planning on spending a lot of time in Hollywood… The point was that Diana was really beginning to explore her creative power.”

Diana wanted to move to California to pursue a Hollywood career

Pearce goes on to say that Diana had connections with the best in Hollywood and was destined for greatness. “Everything she did was signed with the autograph of excellence, meaning she consulted the right people,” he says. “It was all about the highest echelon of opinions that could be maintained for the greatest project management.”

“So I know whomever she employed or worked in liaison with it would have been an excellent standard moving towards the possibility of an award-winning status. There is no doubt. She was all full of the action of co-creativity.”

While she had dreams to get into Hollywood, she allegedly had no plans to become a full-blown movie star. “That is something that Diana was not interested in, not at all. You can see how emphatic I am,” he said. “Although she was an aficionado and keen enthusiast about the performing arts, particularly dance, [acting] was not something she saw as being her new creative trajectory.”

So, it looks like Diana and Meghan Markle may have quite a bit in common after all.

