MAREK: Has the Electoral College lost its purpose?

I wasn’t going to submit this article with everything else going on, but I have been reading a fantastic book by one of my favorite authors, James Grippando. He is a trial lawyer in Florida who rivets me with his books (Duh, I wonder why?). His latest, “The Big Lie,” concerns the 2020 Election and the votes in the Electoral College, but with fictional people. In the story, the Republican is the winner, but some of the chosen delegates want to not vote for him when the time comes. Many legal and political issues soon arise. Read it after you read the content below.