CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

MAREK: Has the Electoral College lost its purpose?

By Dennis Marek
Kankakee Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wasn’t going to submit this article with everything else going on, but I have been reading a fantastic book by one of my favorite authors, James Grippando. He is a trial lawyer in Florida who rivets me with his books (Duh, I wonder why?). His latest, “The Big Lie,” concerns the 2020 Election and the votes in the Electoral College, but with fictional people. In the story, the Republican is the winner, but some of the chosen delegates want to not vote for him when the time comes. Many legal and political issues soon arise. Read it after you read the content below.

www.daily-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Burr
Person
Ralph Nader
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Thomas Jefferson
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Electoral College#Electoral Votes#President Of The Senate#Republican#Americans#Whigs#Tories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Ellsworth, MEEllsworth American

Power-hungry party has lost its way

For the more than 79 years I’ve now lived here on planet Earth I have believed that the United States democracy would long outlast me. For the first time in my life, I now have serious doubts. And those doubts are completely attributable to a Republican Party that has been transformed from a once legitimate and honorable political entity to a cult that worships Donald Trump as a deity and is driven solely by the desire to retain power in the face of an inexorable shrinking of white America.
ElectionsPosted by
Times of San Diego

Opinion: California Recall Election Is Another Assault on Black Voters in America

As a Black woman, I take the California recall election personally. It is an undemocratic assault on my right to vote. The same forces pushing Black voter suppression efforts in Georgia, Texas, Florida and other states are bankrolling the recall in California. The perpetuators of the “Big Lie,” the backers of the insurrection at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6, those who would delegitimize the free and fair election of Joe Biden are now trying to nullify Gov. Gavin Newsom’s election in California.
Presidential ElectionPride Publishing

Voting rights being tested

The Pro Trump Era has brought with it an avalanche of states legislating laws to prohibit the ability of citizens to vote. This action is led by Republican controlled legislatures, retaliating from what they allege as a fraudulent election—one that cannot be proven and has no validity. In fact, it has been noted time and time again even by Republican led committees governing the elections, that there was no election fraud and Joe Biden is the president. But Trump’s influence has inundated a significant segment of the Republicans base, thus determining the position and direction their elected legislators will take.
Illinois StateKankakee Daily Journal

Voice of the people: An open letter to Illinois voters

To all registered voters in the State of Illinois:. Illinois First Audit believes in the sanctity of the vote. Elections should be "free and equal" as stated in Article III Section 3 of the Illinois Constitution. During the 2020 election cycle, three voting systems were used that did not follow...
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
Presidential Electionnickiswift.com

Mary Trump Speaks Out As To Why Donald Trump May Not Be Able To Make A Political Comeback

Donald Trump has yet to announce whether he's running for president again in 2024, but it's clear that he still has plenty of supporters within the Republican party. People are still flocking to rallies to hear him speak, and, according to an Emerson College Poll, registered voters gave him a slight edge over President Joe Biden in a potential rematch, with 47% of respondents backing the former president and 46% saying they'd vote for Biden again.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Joni Ernst’s Attack On Joe Biden’s Vaccine Mandates Has People Saying, ‘Wait, What?’

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) raised eyebrows when she claimed President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine mandates were just a “diversion away from 9/11.”. “They are leading by coercion,” Ernst railed Friday against the Biden White House’s sweeping directives on Fox News, joining the chorus of GOP criticism leveled against the plans that seek to end the pandemic.
Louisiana StatePosted by
96.5 KVKI

Is the President’s Vaxx Mandate Illegal? Here’s What a Top Louisiana Lawyer Says

Attorney Jimmy Faircloth talks about the legal ramifications of President Biden's vaccination mandate speech and the legal challenges that are obviously coming. "There's a long way between making a political announcement and actually affecting laws," says Faircloth, talking about the inevitable court fight over the mandate, "(Biden) has made a statement that has created a lot of tension and it certainly will cause litigation, but there is no rule. he has asked for a recommendation so they can create guidance for implementation of emergency rule.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

20th anniversary of September 11 attacks

President Joe Biden (C) calls out as he is joined by (L-R) former President Bill Clinton, former First Lady Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, First Lady Jill Biden and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg at the 9/11 Memorial on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in Manhattan, New York City, on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

In speech taking on Trump, Christie calls on Republicans to renounce conspiracy theories and discredit extremists "in our midst"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was once a close adviser to former President Trump, told Republicans gathered at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday evening that the party must "face the realities of the 2020 election," discredit the "extremists in our midst" and "renounce the conspiracy theories." While...

Comments / 0

Community Policy