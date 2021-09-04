CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Voice of the People: Some thoughts now that vaccine has full approval

Kankakee Daily Journal
 7 days ago

In response to FDA approval of the China flu shot by Comirnaty and Pfizer BioNTech manufacturing: You know not to ask for it because it is not available, and it will not be. You see it is not under emergency-use authorization, so you will be told it is the same as the rest but they do not tell you the three shots with EUA could have side effects you cannot sue big pharma for. Read the FDA report — the duration of protection is unknown.

www.daily-journal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Peter Weiss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Big Pharma#Eua
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Country
China
Related
Champaign, ILDaily Illini

FDA grants full approval for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA granted full approval to the Pfizer-BionNTech vaccine for individuals 16 and over on Aug. 30, following almost nine months of approval under Emergency Use Authorization. The Pfizer vaccine has been renamed “Comirnaty,” its official FDA drug name. “The public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the...
Seattle, WAMedicalXpress

FDA approves nasal spray to treat migraines, promising 'efficacy on demand'

Impel NeuroPharma, a Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company, received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last week for its novel nasal spray that treats migraine headaches. The therapeutic, called Trudhesa, involves the use of Impel's patented device called the POD, which sprays dihydroergotamine mesylate (DHE) into patients' noses more precisely...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Most people in US support vaccine mandates in some situations

A recent survey finds that most people in the United States support COVID-19 vaccine mandates, at least in some settings. The results also showed that personal precautions have changed little in recent months. In this article, we also discuss the ethics of vaccine mandates. Amid growing concerns regarding the Delta...
Pharmaceuticalswestwoodhorizon.com

The FDA Approved COVID Vaccine Should Encourage People to Get Vaccinated

When I heard that the Pfizer vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for those over the age of 16, I was relieved. Many have been hesitant to receive the vaccine due to health and safety concerns. The FDA approval should quell those concerns and incentivize getting vaccinated, which will help keep the population safe as it continues to find its way through this pandemic.
Pharmaceuticalscheddar.com

Full FDA Approval Leads to More Vaccinations, But New Variant Could Arise

We are seeing an uptick in vaccination following full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from Food and Drug Administration. Since the approval, the U.S. saw a 17% increase when it comes to administering the first dose. However, there is some grim news as well - it seems like we might be facing yet another variant strain of Covid-19, called the "Mu" variant. Dr. Joseph Sellers, President of the Medical Society of the State of New York and pediatrician at the Bassett Medical Group, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss more.
Medical & Biotechishn.com

Now that Pfizer vaccine has FDA approval, expect more companies to begin implementing workplace rules

With formal federal approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for those 16 and older, many workplaces have begun or soon will begin announcing vaccine mandates. The full approval could make it easier for employers, the military, and universities, as well as other public places, like restaurants and airports, to require vaccination and may reassure some people who are hesitant about the vaccine. The anticipated decision replaces the emergency use authorization granted by the agency last December.
Wyoming Statecounty17.com

Some Wyomingites Still Refuse To Get COVID Vaccine, Despite FDA Approval

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) Despite the Pfizer vaccine receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this week, some Wyomingites still refuse to get a COVID vaccine, according to their posts on social media. Some Cowboy State Daily readers simply said they would not be...
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
WEHOville.com

DURAN: FDA approval hasn’t boosted vaccine rates

2,006 new COVID cases announced in LA County yesterday along with 49 unnecessary and preventable deaths. Positivity rate unchanged at 1.87%. Hospitalizations drop again. LA County Cases 1,423,620 (up from 1,421,616) LA County Deaths 25,514 (up from 25,465) LA Positivity Rate 1.87% (unchanged at 1.87%) LA Hospitalizations 1433 (down from...
Medical & BiotechCollege Media Network

FDA’s Pfizer vaccine approval has students feeling hopeful

The Food and Drug Administration announced their full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for distribution to individuals 16 and older, some experts hoping this could help decrease the number of Americans yet to receive any inoculation against the virus. Prior to its full approval on Aug. 23, around 30...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.

Comments / 0

Community Policy