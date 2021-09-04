Voice of the People: Some thoughts now that vaccine has full approval

In response to FDA approval of the China flu shot by Comirnaty and Pfizer BioNTech manufacturing: You know not to ask for it because it is not available, and it will not be. You see it is not under emergency-use authorization, so you will be told it is the same as the rest but they do not tell you the three shots with EUA could have side effects you cannot sue big pharma for. Read the FDA report — the duration of protection is unknown.