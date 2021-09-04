CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best months in Yankees history

By Matt Ferenchick
Pinstripe Alley
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAugust was quite the month for the Yankees. They went 21-8, going from 2.5 games back in the Wild Card race to 3.0 games ahead. They rolled off a 13-game winning streak, and just turned their season around in general. Considering the importance of when it came, and the effect...

