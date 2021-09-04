CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw's Behind-the-Scenes Pics Have 'Yellowstone' Fans So Excited about the Prequel

By Katie Bowlby
countryliving.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone fans are still reeling from the blockbuster 1883 casting news. The new Paramount+ drama, which premieres on December 19, will follow the origin story of the Dutton family and stars Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. Tim, who even grew a beard for the role, stars as Dutton...

Musicwivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Blames Kenny Chesney For Short-Lived Job

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”
MoviesPopculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Top-10 Netflix Movie ASAP

Yellowstone fans are eternally crushed that they can't enjoy the show on Netflix. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's Top 10 that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That film is Wind River.
Celebritieswomansday.com

'Yellowstone' Fans Are Seriously Shocked By Cole Hauser's Latest Instagram Post

Cole Hauser posted a special throwback treat for Yellowstone fans! The actor, who stars as the one-and-only Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network hit (which returns November 7!), took to Instagram to share an epic behind-the-scenes photo from early in his career. Today, Hauser is most recognizable as a ranch hand and Beth's love interest on Yellowstone, but his Hollywood career began decades before the show premiered.
TV SeriesPosted by
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Prequel, ‘1883,’ Reveals Official Premiere Date – Coming This Fall

Give me ALL the Yellowstone news. (Yes, that Sam Elliott cover photo is from a Doritos commercial). Paramount Network just announced this afternoon that the Dutton family would be returning to our television screens for the premiere of Season 4 this coming November. And not only will it be premiering on November 7th, it’s kicking things off with TWO episodes back to back.
TV SeriesPosted by
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Reveals What She Sees for Beth Dutton Ahead of Season 4

Yellowstone left the character of Beth Dutton up in the air in a shocking cliffhanger at the end of Season 3, and it's unclear if she's alive or dead as the show prepares to launch its upcoming Season 4. In a new interview with Men's Health, actor Kelly Reilly —who portrays Dutton — opens up about what might be ahead for her spitfire character, but stops short of saying whether she's coming back.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Yellowstone: Season Four Trailer Released by Paramount Network (Watch)

Yellowstone is returning to Paramount Network this fall, and the cable channel has now released the first trailer for season four. The family drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Gil Birmingham, and Josh Holloway.
Fort Worth, TXtvinsider.com

‘1883’: Meet the Cast & Characters of the ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel

Production on Taylor Sheridan’s highly anticipated 1883 has begun in Fort Worth, Texas, and with that news comes some more casting for the Paramount+ drama. Isabel May and LaMonica Garrett have joined Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill in the Yellowstone prequel. Scroll down for an introduction to the characters we know we’ll be meeting as Sheridan unfurls the origin story of the Duttons, who control the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States on the original Paramount Network hit. In 1883, the family embarks on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. The series is a stark retelling of Western expansion and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in the promised land — Montana.
MoviesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘1883’: Sam Elliott Is Spitting Image of ‘Tombstone’ Role in Behind the Scenes Pic

When you see this photo of “1883” star Sam Elliott, then you probably will feel like he’s channeling his role from the movie “Tombstone.”. Elliott, who will play the guide for James and Margaret Dutton in the “Yellowstone” prequel, played Virgil Earp in the 1993 movie. He starred opposite Kurt Russell (Wyatt Earp), Val Kilmer (Doc Holliday), and Bill Paxton (Morgan Earp) on the big screen.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kevin Costner Is Stoking Yellowstone Fans' Fears About John Dutton

When Yellowstone debuted in 2018, it gave western fans something new to enjoy, and its popularity has likely had people searching out the best way to stream the series so that they wouldn't miss any of the action, family drama or double crossing deals that go down on the show. The wait for Season 4 has felt exceedingly long after a host of cliffhangers rounded off the Season 3 finale, but now that he trailer for the new set of episodes has arrived, series star Kevin Costner is stoking Yellowstone fans' fears about Season 4.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 prequel 1883 lands a huge guest star…

In between Yellowstone season 4 and the upcoming prequel 1883, it’s becoming clear that this franchise attracts big names. It also attracts big numbers — isn’t it fully how those two things can go hand in hand?. For the sake of this article, though, let’s get into things with Billy...

