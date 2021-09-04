CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REEL TALK: A new side to 'Cinderella'

By Pam Powell
Kankakee Daily Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seemingly endless live-action Disney remakes have found a way to make the old new again with “Cinderella,” starring Camila Cabello. Written and directed by Kay Cannon (“Pitch Perfect,” “30 Rock”), a graduate from the local Reed-Custer High School and Lewis University, the fairy tale is set in a fictional time period of long ago and breathes new life into the story with current social and global issues. What once was a rather dull and predictable story of a fair maiden being rescued by a wealthy prince has transformed into a funny, feminist fairy tale with great music that will have you dancing in your living room, laughing aloud and loving this new spin on a tired old one.

