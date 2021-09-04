REEL TALK: A new side to 'Cinderella'

Happy September, everyone! Has the heatwave finally broken in New York for good? We sure hope so because we would love to herald in the fall season with crisp weather and zero humidity! But in addition to the post-Ida weather miracle, this Friday marks the first Friday of the new month! And you know what that means: STREAMING DUMP! Our favorite streaming services are serving up a chunk of new movies and shows for viewers to dive into this weekend. And whether you prefer Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, you will have a ton of fresh titles to check out starting now. But before you drown in the options, let us help you point out the freshest picks! We here at Decider are here to help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.