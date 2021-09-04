CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn Twitter wakes up excited for game day

By Zac Blackerby
 7 days ago
We made it. Gameday is finally here.

Auburn takes on Akron tonight on ESPN+ at 6:00 PM CST and Tigers fans woke up with this thought on their mind.

The start of the Bryan Harsin era brings a ton of questions and some of those questions will be answered at Jordan Hare Stadium tonight.

Let’s look at some of the Auburn fanbase and what they tweeted when they woke up.

