CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

One Animal Kingdom Location Showcases EVERY Disney Parks Castle

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are six different Disney Parks located throughout the world — Walt Disney World, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney, and Tokyo Disney. Each of the Parks has a different castle that is made to represent the uniqueness and difference in each of the six locations. For...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Walt Disney World#Shanghai Disney#Tokyo Disney#Cinderella Castle#Tiffins#Spiced Chickpea Falafel#Applewood#South American#Academy Travel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Do You Qualify to Get Disney World’s New 50th Anniversary Souvenir?

The start of Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th Anniversary celebration is just a few weeks away!. When the 50th Anniversary fun begins, you’ll be able to catch new fireworks in EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, grab specially themed merchandise, hop on the new Ratatouille-themed attraction, and MORE. Now, Disney has made a special 50th Anniversary item available, but only select guests can grab it!
Travelallears.net

Closures with No End Date at Walt Disney World

Even with the return of various restaurants, attractions, entertainment, and more, there are a handful of experiences across the parks and resorts that haven’t opened again. While we do have updates and opening dates for quite a few, these are 10 closures with NO end date in sight in Disney World!
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Magic Kingdom Opens Without THREE Popular Attractions

Home to Cinderella Castle, the Magic Kingdom is Walt Disney World’s most popular theme park. Although, Guests visiting the Disney Park today (September 9) might have been in for a shock as three incredibly popular attractions were temporarily closed at Park opening. First to close at the opening of Magic...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Will September Be Even LESS Crowded Than August in Disney World?

It’s officially September, and we’re kicking off the month with another weekly roundup of the latest park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for the week of September 5th!. With less than one month to go until the start of the 50th Anniversary Celebration, we’ve noticed lately that guests seem...
Florida StateInside the Magic

Disney’s Grand Floridian Is Getting an Upgrade!

When Walt Disney World Resort reopened in July 2020 following its pandemic-related closure, there were many changes to the Disney Guest experience. At first, for example, Guests age 2 and over were required to wear face masks in all locations — not just indoors, per current CDC guidelines and Disney Park policy — practice social distancing throughout the Parks, and abide by capacity limitations in stores and on rides.
Beauty & Fashiondisneyfoodblog.com

EPCOT Fans: Hide Your Wallets.

EPCOT has been undergoing a lot of changes lately!. Here’s a sneak peek of the “Light” line from the EPCOT Light & Color Collection thanks to Disney Parks!. You can get another look at this collection in the video below!. 🌐SNEAK PEEK!🌐 Find the #EPCOT Light Collection at Creations Shop...
LifestyleInside the Magic

Guests Notice an Addition to EPCOT Ride After Prolonged Closure

The fan-favorite EPCOT ride, Living with the Land, experienced prolonged downtime as it was unexpectedly closed for nearly two weeks. Though we still do not know why Living with the Land was unexpectedly closed, the good news is that the ride is back up and running. With this being said,...
Lifestyleattractionsmagazine.com

McDonald’s introduces 50 Disney Happy Meal toys for Disney World’s 50th

Walt Disney World’s 18-month-long 50th anniversary celebration begins on Oct. 1, 2021, and McDonald’s is joining the fun with never-before-seen Disney Happy Meal toys featuring 50 favorite characters. Starting Sept. 14, 2021 (and for a limited time), the fast-food chain will roll out the new Happy Meal toys featuring iconic...
Traveldisneydining.com

First Look at Disney Fab 50 Sculptures at Magic Kingdom

In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary, beginning October 1, Guests will have a chance to scavenger hunt through each theme Park including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom to virtually “collect” golden Disney character sculptures on Instagram. The experience is called the “Disney Fab 50” character collection. Disney has slowly been revealing which characters will make up the “Fab 50” and as of yesterday announced Tinker Bell will be the final 50th character. It was also confirmed yesterday that Disney and McDonald’s are partnering up to release 50 character toys in Happy Meals for the 50th Anniversary celebration! And now, overnight, Walt Disney Imagineers were hard at work installing the first of the first character sculpture at Magic Kingdom Park.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Another Change Implemented to Virtual Queue Process at Disney Parks

As many of you know, if you are planning to ride Rise of the Resistance at Disney World or Disneyland, or WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disney California Adventure, you and your party must need to obtain a boarding group through a Virtual Queue process in order to get in the physical line.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: An Iconic Halloween Popcorn Bucket is BACK in Disney World!

Disney Parks holiday popcorn buckets are such fun and collectible souvenirs. So far this year we’ve seen a new Jack Skellington popcorn bucket, a Mickey Mummy popcorn bucket, and a glow-in-the-dark Halloween bucket. Today we discovered a classic Halloween popcorn bucket is BACK in Disney World, and if you’ve missed out in the past, here’s your chance!
TravelInside the Magic

Ride Wait Times Fall as Disney World Crowds Continue to Dwindle

In recent weeks, crowds at Walt Disney World Resort have been remarkably low — great news for Guests who want to enjoy their vacations with low ride wait times and generally sparse Parks. The trend is seemingly continuing today, as WDW Stats on Twitter has noted that the highest wait time at Disney World is currently under 60 minutes.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Universal Guests Stuck For 1 Hour on Ride in Front of MASSIVE Terrifying Spider

When Guests ride any attraction at any theme park, typically, they will experience it as its creators intended. But sometimes, things can go awry. We often talk about how Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort attractions can temporarily close from time to time. When this happens, Guests are not able to ride or get in line for the attraction. At times, a ride can break down while Guests are aboard a ride vehicle, and if Disney cannot get the attraction moving again so that Guests can safely exit off the loading/unloading platform, they will send in Cast Members to evacuate the Guests.
Orlando, FLBay News 9

Disney shares preview of 'KiteTails' show coming to Animal Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. – With Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration just around the corner, the resort has shared behind-the-scenes look at "Disney KiteTails," a new show coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom on Oct. 1. What You Need To Know. "Disney KiteTails" to debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Oct. 1. Disney...

Comments / 0

Community Policy