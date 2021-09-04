One Animal Kingdom Location Showcases EVERY Disney Parks Castle

When Guests ride any attraction at any theme park, typically, they will experience it as its creators intended. But sometimes, things can go awry. We often talk about how Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort attractions can temporarily close from time to time. When this happens, Guests are not able to ride or get in line for the attraction. At times, a ride can break down while Guests are aboard a ride vehicle, and if Disney cannot get the attraction moving again so that Guests can safely exit off the loading/unloading platform, they will send in Cast Members to evacuate the Guests.