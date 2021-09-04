Library Life: Week of Sept. 5

• Donation Days: At 9 a.m. Thursday, the library will be accepting book donations for an upcoming book sale. If you have a large collection to donate, give us a call at 815-933-1727 and we will collect items via curbside. We do not accept encyclopedias, VHS, magazines or textbooks. Proceeds from the book sale go towards library services and programs. The Bourbonnais Public Library Book Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 24 and 25.