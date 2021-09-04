Kirk Herbstreit Gives Key to Georgia vs Clemson

t's gameday for the Georgia Bulldogs as they are set to take on the Clemson Tigers in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It's a highly anticipated matchup between the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 3 Clemson Tigers. It's scheduled for a 7:30 PM EST kickoff time on ABC with Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler on the call.

Herbstreit was on ESPN's Sportcenter this morning and gave his keys to the matchup, and he made it really simple.

"Just watch the quarterbacks. Whichever one can avoid the disastrous mistake in the fourth quarter will probably win this game."

So, a couple of things here. Clearly, Herbstreit thinks this is going to be a close football game that will come down to the fourth quarter. As for the quarterback that is most likely to make that mistake?

Well, Georgia's JT Daniels has been prone to put the ball in danger throughout his career as a collegiate quarterback, and though his turnover ratio was much better in his four starts a year ago history will tell you that he's not exactly careful with the football over the 16 total starts.

As for DJ Uiagalelei, he doesn't have a career turnover through two games. It's an extremely small sample size, so it's hard to say that's exactly who he is at this point. However, he is still a young player that is relatively inexperienced. So, perhaps Georgia can through enough complex looks at him to confuse him.

You May Also Like:

Who Could Cause the Dawgs Trouble?

Join the community

Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinSI

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @BulldogsSI