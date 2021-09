Taj Gibson, John Collins, New York Knicks. (Photo by Wendell Cruz-Pool/Getty Images) The New York Knicks are back on the map with a target on their back. For the first time in a long time, the Knicks find themselves not only coming off of a winning season but in a position to have sustainable success. Last season was the first for both the coaching staff and the front office, and it looks to be the start of something big.