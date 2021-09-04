How to watch Florida football vs. Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday
College football finally returns to the Swamp on Saturday when the Florida Atlantic Owls travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators in the 2021 season opener. It has been a long wait since the final seconds of the Cotton Bowl ticked off the clock and finally, the Gator Nation’s thirst for gridiron action will be quenched.
The last time the two schools faced off back in 2015 ended up in a wild overtime finish, in which UF seized victory from the jaws of defeat, 20-14. While this game is not expected to be quite as exciting as that one with the Gators heavily favored, that Florida team was favored even more heading into the game. You never quite know what is going to happen in live sports.
Below, we have everything you need to know to follow Saturday night’s action from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Television: SEC Network
Play-by-Play: Tom Hart
Analyst: Jordan Rodgers
Reporter: Cole Cubelic
Stream: ESPN App
Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network
Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert
Analyst: Lee McGriff
Reporter: Tate Casey
Score Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app
Game Notes: FloridaGators.com
Follow the Action: Follow Gators Wire (@GatorsWire) and college sports reporter Tyler Nettuno (@TylerNettuno) on Twitter for live updates.
Prediction: Florida 34, FAU 17
