How to watch Florida football vs. Florida Atlantic Owls on Saturday

By Adam Dubbin
 7 days ago
College football finally returns to the Swamp on Saturday when the Florida Atlantic Owls travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators in the 2021 season opener. It has been a long wait since the final seconds of the Cotton Bowl ticked off the clock and finally, the Gator Nation’s thirst for gridiron action will be quenched.

The last time the two schools faced off back in 2015 ended up in a wild overtime finish, in which UF seized victory from the jaws of defeat, 20-14. While this game is not expected to be quite as exciting as that one with the Gators heavily favored, that Florida team was favored even more heading into the game. You never quite know what is going to happen in live sports.

Below, we have everything you need to know to follow Saturday night’s action from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Television: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Tom Hart

Analyst: Jordan Rodgers

Reporter: Cole Cubelic

Stream: ESPN App

Radio: Gator IMG Sports Network

Play-by-Play: Mick Hubert

Analyst: Lee McGriff

Reporter: Tate Casey

Score Track: FloridaGators.com, ESPN app

Game Notes: FloridaGators.com

Follow the Action: Follow Gators Wire (@GatorsWire) and college sports reporter Tyler Nettuno (@TylerNettuno) on Twitter for live updates.

Prediction: Florida 34, FAU 17

