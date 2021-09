Last season Keenan Rancier gave the Tauros arguably the best goaltender in the Central Division posting strong numbers despite seeing nearly 40 shots-per-game. His stellar play carried the Tauros to the post-season and his 69 saves in a Game Three win against Aberdeen almost sparked the biggest upset in NAHL history. The Tauros ultimately fell in overtime of Game Five ending Rancier's career. Carter Clafton provided quality depth last season after winning the job ending what had been a rotating cast of backup goalies. Now the battle to replace Rancier begins. Clafton certainly has his eyes on replacing his former mentor while a three new young faces join him in camp.