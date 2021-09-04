UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Three Things Learned

I think it’s safe to say that last night’s game against Virginia Tech was a complete and utter disaster. From the very start of the game, the Hokies controlled the momentum and despite trying to give the momentum away for free 99, the Heels didn’t want to take it. Virginia Tech had sloppy snaps, gave away the ball a couple of times, had a costly pass interference penalty when Sam Howell threw a home run ball late in the game, and yet the Heels have nothing to show for it but their first L of the season.