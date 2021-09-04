CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

UNC vs. Virginia Tech: Three Things Learned

By Brandon Anderson
tarheelblog.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think it’s safe to say that last night’s game against Virginia Tech was a complete and utter disaster. From the very start of the game, the Hokies controlled the momentum and despite trying to give the momentum away for free 99, the Heels didn’t want to take it. Virginia Tech had sloppy snaps, gave away the ball a couple of times, had a costly pass interference penalty when Sam Howell threw a home run ball late in the game, and yet the Heels have nothing to show for it but their first L of the season.

www.tarheelblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mack Brown
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#Unc#Hokies#Mack Brown Co#Downs#Georgia State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Michigan StateFanSided

College football schedule today: Sam Howell leads UNC vs. Virginia Tech, Northwestern vs. Michigan State, more

As Week 1 of the season continues before the first full Saturday, here’s a look at the college football schedule for Friday, Sept. 3. Week 1 of the 2021 college football season got rolling a little more on Thursday night, with a typical full day-to-night slate gloriously coming on Saturday. In between, there are eight games scheduled for today, Friday, Sept. 3.
Blacksburg, VASun Journal

Live updates: UNC football takes on Virginia Tech in season opener

BLACKSBURG, Va. — A sea of Virginia Tech orange has greeted No. 10 North Carolina here at Lane Stadium for Friday night’s season opener between the Atlantic Coast Conference football teams. It’s a packed house. Virginia Tech officials announced a sellout crowd, and the bleachers are all but full. Hokies...
Virginia StatePosted by
WRAL News

Holliday: Things UNC must fix before September 18 against Virginia

North Carolina is not alone in suffering a season opening disappointment. See also “Tigers, Clemson” and “Hurricanes, Miami.” However Clemson and Miami lost to the mighty SEC. Their conference records remain unblemished. Mack Brown’s bunch sits at the bottom of the Coastal Division after the upset loss to Virginia Tech. The Tar Heels can scarcely afford another ACC loss if they hope to play in the league’s championship game and they would still need Virginia Tech to lose twice in conference play. Indeed, Carolina faces a long climb, and must start by addressing a number of glaring issues that surfaced in Week 1.
College SportsBleacher Report

Mack Brown Says No. 10 UNC 'Overrated' After Loss to Virginia Tech

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown called his team "overrated" after the 10th-ranked Tar Heels suffered a 17-10 road loss to ACC rival Virginia Tech on Friday night. UNC entered the season as a potential College Football Playoff contender, and quarterback Sam Howell, who threw three interceptions in the loss, was viewed as a Heisman Trophy candidate, but both those candidacies took an immediate hit courtesy of the Hokies.
NFLtechlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech vs. #10 North Carolina Picks

It's been 650 days since fans have rocked a packed Lane Stadium, but that changes tonight as Virginia Tech returns home in front of a sold out crowd for a massive ACC showdown with #10 North Carolina. The Hokies have been fairly dominant against the Tar Heels during their ACC...
College Sportschatsports.com

Sam Howell, No. 10 UNC Upset by Unranked Virginia Tech in Season Opener

Sam Howell, Virginia Tech Hokies football, sports season, North Carolina Tar Heels football, North Carolina, Atlantic Coast Conference, Heisman Trophy. Virginia Tech delivered the first major upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 on Friday in an ACC Coastal battle. Tar Heels quarterback Sam...
Virginia Statechapelboro.com

Virginia Tech Stifles No. 10 UNC; Tar Heels Drop Season Opener

With the ball in Virginia Tech territory and tantalizingly close to field goal range, UNC quarterback Sam Howell fired a pass to receiver Justin Olson. The ball was on target, and Olson initially snagged the reception. But as he went to the ground, Virginia Tech defensive back Jermaine Waller ripped the ball away, securing an interception and sending another Carolina drive to a frustrating demise.
Virginia Stateheraldsun.com

Virginia Tech defense stymies No. 10 UNC in the ACC football opener for both teams

No. 10 North Carolina caved into the pressure in losing its season opener 17-10 at Virginia Tech, and it had nothing to do with the weight of expectations. The Tar Heels (0-1, 0-1 ACC) were not able to get quarterback Sam Howell enough time to make clean throws. The Hokies (1-0, 1-0) totaled six sacks and countless other pressures, including on the Heels’ final drive of the game.
Virginia StatePosted by
FanSided

UNC Football vs. Virginia Tech: Game preview, info, prediction, more

It’s finally here. The 2021 UNC Football season has arrived as Mack Brown and the Tar Heels head to Blacksburg, Virginia to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Friday night. The Tar Heels enter this season with high expectations. Many consider them the second-best team in the Atlantic Coast Conference and arguably Clemson’s toughest matchup in years if they meet in the conference title game. But those expectations can only become a reality if UNC takes a big step forward this season.
Georgia Statetarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Georgia State: Three Things to Watch

Let’s get this out of the way first- the North Carolina Tar Heels are 25-point favorites over Georgia State. If UNC struggles this weekend, next week’s articles will take a different tone. Working under the assumption that Carolina lives up to that three touchdown billing against their Sun Belt opponents,...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...

Comments / 0

Community Policy