CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Chiefs' Defense May Be the Key to Another Super Bowl Run

By Mark Van Sickle
Posted by 
ArrowheadReport
ArrowheadReport
 7 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to host four straight conference championship games. The Andy Reid-led Philadelphia Eagles hosted the NFC Championship in the 2002, 2003, and 2004 seasons. Of course, the Chiefs have hosted the AFC Championship three straight times dating back to 2018.

Just getting back to the AFC Championship game would be an incredible feat, whether the Chiefs host in Kansas City or not. However, the team’s goals go beyond making it back to championship weekend. They want to get back to a third straight Super Bowl and win it for the second time in three years.

The Chiefs’ offense, behind the mastermind of coach Reid and driven by superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, should be one of the top offenses in the NFL again. The defense, though, continues to be questioned by many in Chiefs Kingdom — as well as nationally.

The defense will be playing with a chip on its shoulder all season. These players know when people think of the Chiefs, they think of Mahomes and the offensive firepower. However, the unit on the opposite side of the ball could be ready to make a stamp on their legacy of this era of Chiefs football as well.

The pass-rush-by-committee of Chris Jones, Frank Clark, Alex Okafor, Mike Danna, Joshua Jaindoh, Jarran Reed, and Tershawn Wharton could be among one of the most underrated groups in the NFL. Frank Clark will need to play up to his potential in order for this group to reach an elite level, but Jones is one of the best pass rushers in the league and will only be helped by those surrounding him.

The linebackers look much improved this season. Throughout the preseason, Willie Gay Jr. was starting to look like the prospect the team was hoping to see last year. Unfortunately, a toe injury landed him on the IR to start the season. If things fall in his favor, he could be back as early as Week 4.

Anthony Hitchens is looking faster than ever, as evident with his sack in Week 3 of the preseason. Rookie Nick Bolton has looked pretty solid throughout the preseason and has the skills to step in and cover for Gay until his return. Ben Niemann is a veteran presence in the room.

The secondary continues to look like a strength despite never using high draft capital on the position. The additions of former first-round picks Mike Hughes and Deandre Baker give the Chiefs even more depth heading into this season. Second-year standout L’Jarius Sneed continues to look like a rising star in the league. Charvarius Ward is playing in a contract year, so he will be looking to make that next big paycheck.

Armani Watts and Rashad Fenton continued to impress throughout the preseason. Daniel "Dirty Dan" Sorensen will be a veteran presence who is known for leading by example. Juan Thornhill is looking to bounce back in year three and had an impressive final preseason game against the Vikings. Tyrann Mathieu is the leader of the bunch and will continue to get the best out of this group from the start of the season through the end. He's a superstar.

The Chiefs' defense may not grab the headlines like the offense, but this group of competitors will be out to wreak havoc on opponents all season long. If it can play up to its potential, this could very well be a top-10 defense and the key to another Super Bowl title in Kansas City.

Comments / 0

ArrowheadReport

ArrowheadReport

Kansas City, MO
73
Followers
268
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

ArrowheadReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Chiefs

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Anthony Hitchens
Person
Alex Okafor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Nfc Championship#Afc Championship#Ir#Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Chiefs Could Be Without Key Player Against Browns

The hype surrounding the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs game continues to build. Both teams played each other during the postseason last year. During that matchup, the Chiefs prevailed, but the Browns will get another chance in Week 1. Both teams added reinforcements over the offseason, so we’ll see...
NFLNBC Sports

FMIA: Sorry, Bucs and Chiefs. Here’s Why Super Bowl Will Be Rams-Bills, And More Predictions For NFL 2021

Quarterbacks and Covid. That’s what I found myself thinking about trying to pick the Super Bowl LVI participants. First a word about Covid, which you’re all tired of hearing about, I’m sure. I am too. But one coach of a playoff contender told me after dismissing his players for a long weekend—most teams are returning from three or four days off today or tomorrow, a luxurious mini-bye baked onto the backside of the three-game preseason schedule—he is concerned about the weekend plus what lays ahead with the virus.
NFL247Sports

Ranking all 32 NFL quarterbacks ahead of 2021

The NFL is set to kickoff Thursday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Dallas Cowboys to begin the 2021 campaign. It features a pretty good quarterback matchup between Tom Brady and Dak Prescott, so that got us thinking, how do all of the NFL quarterbacks stack up against one another?
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thursday Update On Chiefs Star Tyrann Mathieu

The Kansas City Chiefs may have to take on the Cleveland Browns this Sunday without their best defensive back. All-Pro safety Tyrann Mathieu recently tested positive for COVID-19. Mathieu is reportedly vaccinated, which could potentially shorten his recovery timeline. However, the Chiefs are still unsure if Mathieu will be able...
NFLNew Jersey Herald

2022 Super Bowl odds, picks and predictions: Can KC Chiefs go for 2-for-3?

The 2021 NFL season begins Thursday, Sept. 9, and the quest for the 2022 Super Bowl begins. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers begin their title defense, while the Kansas City Chiefs seek to make it back to the big game for the third straight year. Below, we look at the odds to win the 2022 Super Bowl, with NFL picks, predictions and best bets.
NFLCBS Sports

Super Bowl LVI odds, staff picks: Chiefs popular best bet, Washington viewed as flier opportunity

With the NFL season right around the corner, you have just over a week to get in your Super Bowl LVI picks. The reigning champions in Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the second-highest odds to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in 2022, behind Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Last year, the Bucs were tied for the fourth-lowest odds at +1200. Congrats to our own Ryan Wilson and Tyler Sullivan who correctly tabbed them as a good bet in last year's article.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Chiefs’ plan for Tyrann Mathieu’s return from COVID list

The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for their season opener on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns after Patrick Mahomes and company lost to Tom Brady in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Chiefs were hit with unfortunate news when Tyrann Mathieu landed on the COVID list, putting his status for the opener up in the air, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
NFLAP

Chiefs look to extend AFC West run, return to Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs chose to keep 10 offensive lineman after rosters were trimmed to 53 for the start of the season this week, and four of them have experience playing in their past two trips to the Super Bowl. All four of them are...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Bet against Buccaneers-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch

Only once in NFL history have the same teams met in back-to-back Super Bowls. In 1993 and ’94, the Cowboys whipped the Bills 52-17 and 30-13. But bettors are pounding away on last year’s finalists, Tampa Bay and Kansas City. DraftKings lists Kansas City as the 5/1 favorite to win...
NFLBlue Springs Examiner

Tim Crone: Chiefs have depth to make another AFC title run

The 2021 high school football season looks like it will be highly competitive. There were some outstanding games the first week and the season will have several teams to watch. The last preseason game was played last Friday, and the starters looked superior. The first two drives showed just how...
NFLSportsGrid

Super Bowl Futures Odds and Analysis

With just a week before the quest for Super Bowl LVI begins, it’s time to take a look at the odds and chances of a few of the contenders for this year’s Lombardi Trophy. Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!
NFLchatsports.com

The best 25 KC Chiefs players to never win a Super Bowl

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: Alex Smith #11 hands off to Jamaal Charles #25 of the Kansas City Chiefs in an attempt to run down the clock at the end of the game against the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter on September 15, 2013 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)
NFLArrowhead Pride

ESPN’s FPI gives the Chiefs the best chance to win Super Bowl LVI

On Monday, ESPN published its first look at their Football Power Index (FPI) for 2021. In the preseason, it uses “expected starting quarterbacks, past performance, returning starters and projected win totals to generate a strength rating for every team.”. The Kansas City Chiefs top all NFL teams with a total...

Comments / 0

Community Policy