CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas’ notable number: Experienced Horns, Ragin' Cajun linemen — and the number 37

hookem.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week this season, we’ll look at a specific number tied to Texas football. This week’s notable number is 37 — the jersey that Texas has assigned to freshman linebacker Morice Blackwell. Also, Texas converted just over 37% of its third-down attempts last season. The 37th — and final — rushing touchdown of Vince Young's Longhorns career was the dramatic game-winner in the 2005 national championship game.

www.hookem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cajuns#49ers#American Football#Longhorns#Kansas State#Marks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Photos Of This CFB Ref Went Viral Last Night

If a referee goes viral during a football, it’s usually because they made a terrible call. However, that wasn’t the case during last night’s game between North Dakota and Utah State. College football fans couldn’t believe how strong the head official for that game looked. After all, he looked even...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

The Opening Kickoff (Part III): Gators-USF Storylines, Players to Watch, Notable Numbers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida's second game of the season has a lot of similarities to its first. The No. 13 Gators are facing an in-state school not named Miami or Florida State. This week, they travel to Tampa to face USF on the road for the first time in program history. In the only other meeting between the schools, the Bulls visited Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 11 years ago and got thumped 38-14 on a sweat-soaked afternoon.
Ohio StateSports Illustrated

Oregon Offensive Players to Watch Against Ohio State

The last time the Oregon Ducks faced the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Marcus Mariota-led team put up 20 points through the first three quarters and put up a goose egg in the fourth quarter with a national championship on the line. Oregon needs much more if it is to upset...
Louisiana Statehookem.com

After Hurricane Ida strikes, Ragin' Cajuns pray for Louisiana and share cries for help

UL outside linebacker Tyler Guidry spent part of his Sunday retweeting messages from Louisiana residents in distress and requesting rescue from Hurricane Ida. Six people of all ages, including one disabled adult, needing help in Houma, which sustained major damage. Two adults and two babies stranded on the second floor of a flooded home in LaPlace. A woman whose oxygen stopped working and whose house in Gonzalez was caving in, and family stuck on the rooftop of a grandparent’s home in Jean Lafitte.
Louisiana Statechatsports.com

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns 2021 Season Preview

Lafayette, Louisiana and championship success go together like peanut butter and jelly. Dustin Poirier and Daniel Cormier in the UFC, Brandon Stokley, Jake Delhomme, and Elijah McGuire in the NFL, and more that would take its own article to name. Who knows, maybe Wheaties should build its next factory in Acadiana.
Louisiana Statehookem.com

Breakfast with Bevo: Ooh La La! Ragin' Cajuns, Louisiana are both on the rise in Lafayette

Good morning. Breakfast is served. Monday was our first Steve Sarkisian game-week press conference of the season, and Tuesday was our first regular media availability with three Texas players — running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Joshua Moore and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown. Here's a link to our story out of that, as players said they can't wait for Saturday's opener.
Texas StateYardbarker

Stop Sleeping On Ragin Cajuns? Texas Players Aren't

Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown isn't worried about the conference attached to any team's name. A loss can come on any given Saturday. This Saturday when the No. 21 Longhorns take the field, they'll be favored to take down the likes of No. 23 Louisiana. That's on paper. What happens when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy