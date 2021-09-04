Texas’ notable number: Experienced Horns, Ragin' Cajun linemen — and the number 37

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida's second game of the season has a lot of similarities to its first. The No. 13 Gators are facing an in-state school not named Miami or Florida State. This week, they travel to Tampa to face USF on the road for the first time in program history. In the only other meeting between the schools, the Bulls visited Ben Hill Griffin Stadium 11 years ago and got thumped 38-14 on a sweat-soaked afternoon.