It’s been called the best entrance in college football, and Shane Beamer had a chance to take it all in for the first time as the head coach of South Carolina on Saturday. It isn’t the first time Beamer has experienced the scene at Williams-Brice Stadium, of course, as he was an assistant in Columbia from 2008-2010 before joining his father Frank’s staff at Virginia Tech. But he was emotional as his team prepared to take the field to “2001: A Space Odyssey” prior to the Gamecocks’ season opener against Eastern Illinois, and had a chance to take it all in before they took the field for the first time in 2021 and in front of the largest crowd at the stadium since the pandemic began.