Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Western Michigan
Get yourself geared up for Michigan's season opener against the Broncos of Western Michigan.
The Teams
Western Michigan @ Michigan
Last Season Records: Michigan 2-4; Western Michigan 4-2
The Tube
When: Saturday at noon ET
Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan
TV: ESPN
Online streaming: fuboTV
The Odds
Michigan opens the season as a 17-point favorite against the Broncos. The line hasn't shifted much, but it's still a big number for a team with as many question marks as U-M.
The Series
Michigan is 7-0 in the series and last defeated the Broncos in 2018 by a score of 49-3.
The Stories
