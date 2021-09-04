CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local View: 'Reluctant happiness' found following COVID-19 loss

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm writing you a letter because we haven't been able to talk since last December. Gosh, I guess I'll start by saying “happy birthday!” since your birthday is today. I did all the talking the last time we spoke, as you were intubated and sedated in the ICU in St. Cloud, Minnesota. It was anguishing to meet under the circumstances, but after not being able to see you for over a month I was grateful to be with you to spend the last hours of your life with you. You looked to be free from acute pain, albeit uncomfortable. After a prolonged fight with COVID-19 and pneumonia, you were ready to leave your pain behind. And you did so peacefully, after we spent as much time as we could together as a family. I wish that your grandchildren, cousins, and in-laws could have been there, too. Very painfully, they could not enter the hospital to say goodbye.

