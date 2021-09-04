CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas' notable number: Experienced Horns, Ragin' Cajun linemen — and the number 37

Austin American-Statesman
 7 days ago

Each week this season, we'll look at a specific number tied to Texas football. This week's notable number is 37 — the jersey that Texas has assigned to freshman linebacker Morice Blackwell. Also, Texas converted just over 37% of its third-down attempts last season. The 37th — and final — rushing touchdown of Vince Young's Longhorns career was the dramatic game-winner in the 2005 national championship game.

