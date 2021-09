I'd typically agree, but you get posters on here that will then say "It's just the first game of the season. If it's like this at the end of the season, then panic." At that point, they'll say "It's still the regular seasons and we know how good the coaches are in preparing before the playoffs. If it's still like that, then panic." Maybe the offensive line will get better, but we had a whole season last year of absolute trash (how do you go from 3 years of top 5 in rush per carry to #76?) We then heard all preseason that the defensive line was "dominant." And now we see that. People have the right to be concerned.