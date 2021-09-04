Welcome to Texas, the Vigilante State | Opinion

As many of you have seen in the news over the past few days, Texas just instated one of the most restrictive bans on abortion in history. The new law went into effect on Sept. 1, stating that after just six weeks of pregnancy, women will not be allowed to get an abortion. Despite the fact that this clearly defies the core principle of Roe v. Wade, allowing women to get an abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, the Supreme Court, a 6-3 conservative majority, did not respond to the emergency request filed by abortion providers to block the law (as of Wednesday, Sept. 2). Not only does this law restrict the timeframe that a woman can get an abortion, but also allows private citizens, anywhere in the country, to bring civil lawsuits against a pregnant person who violates this law. This can include someone transporting a woman to a clinic, someone paying for the treatment, etc.