By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police arrested a woman following a SWAT situation in Point Breeze on Thursday afternoon. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 4:00 p.m. officers were called to the 200 block of South Braddock Avenue for a female threatening a man with a knife. Officers were met by the woman at the landing of the home when she then charged at them with the knife before she barricaded herself inside. The man and other occupants of the home were able to get out of the home safely. From there, SWAT was called to the scene to attempt to get her out of the home. They attempted to negotiate with her to get her out but were unsuccessful. SWAT officers then used flash bangs as well as gas canisters to get her out of the home. She surrendered around 7:00 p.m. and was taken into custody.