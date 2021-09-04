CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Lander Traveler 35L Backpack review – Perfect for one bag travel adventures

By Andy Jacobs
The Gadgeteer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREVIEW – I’ll be honest up front here. I’d been eyeing Lander’s packs since I missed being a backer on their successfully funded Kickstarter campaign back in 2018. Their packs just had a great look and appeared to be loaded with solid functionality. I couldn’t accept Julie’s offer to review a Lander pack fast enough. Does the Lander Traveler Backpack 35L live up to the hype I’d built up for it? Let’s check it out. Gadget on!

the-gadgeteer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Pack#Traveler#Laptop#Dwr#Tpu#Warranty#The Cargo Section#The Crash Pad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
LifestyleAutoblog

Looking for one bag for all your travels? The Peak Design Duffelpack may be it

When it comes to travel bags, there are a few schools of thought. Some people prefer to have only one bag to take with them everywhere that can adapt to do everything, whether you're going on a two-day visit with family or a two-week vacation to South America. Same bag, no reason to change. Others, like myself, prefer to have multiple options because a summer weekend camping in the Rocky Mountains requires quite a different setup than two weeks in Northern Michigan in the dead of winter. Is it less convenient to have multiple bags for multiple uses? Sure, sometimes. For the same reason that I avoid 3-in-1 jackets or restaurants that serve every dish you've ever heard of from sushi to tacos to pizza, I generally avoid "do-it-all" luggage, because while they may do everything pretty well, they usually aren't best-in-class at any one thing.
LifestyleTrendHunter.com

Modular Everyday Adventure Backpacks

The Tropicfeel 'Nest' everyday adventure backpack is positioned as an all-rounder accessory to provide ample support for avid travelers, students, professionals and more to keep essentials securely stowed. The backpack maintains an expandable design that can grow to suit the specific needs of the user, while a modular construction allows...
LifestylePhotofocus

WANDRD HEXAD Access Duffel review: A great bag for traveling

As we all know, camera bags come in all shapes and sizes. WANDRD has shown this with its eclectic collection of camera bags. Each of them offers something unique and different. The WANDRD HEXAD Access Duffel is no different. The WANDRD HEXAD Access duffel is both a duffel bag and...
LifestyleField & Stream

Best Internal Frame Backpacks For Every Adventure

The best internal frame backpack is comfortable, lightweight, and functional. It effectively transfers weight from your shoulders onto your hips so it is easier to carry. Internal frame backpacks are the most common type of wilderness pack sold these days. The internal frame means that there is a solid support on the inside of the pack, making it easier to carry. It’s lighter in weight than an external frame pack of the same size, yet it can still hold a lot of weight and gear.
ElectronicsT3.com

Best travel tripods 2021: lightweight tripods ideal for travel

As any travel photographer will tell you, stability is everything. It may seem to be mostly about location, composition, and what kind of camera you take on the road with you, but once you’ve found your perfect shot, you need to keep steady. If you’re planning creative shots or any kind of long exposure or repeated photography – such as landscape photography around sunset, time-lapses, or astrophotography – then a tripod is absolutely essential. Cue the best travel tripod.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

MOMAX LED desk lamp review

REVIEW – The MOMAX LED desk lamp is extremely versatile with a sleek, modern design, making it functional and fashionable all at once. A desk lamp featuring an adjustable arm that can swing 270 degrees and a light that can rotate 270 degrees, so you can position it however you want. Plus there are 30 possible lighting combinations to choose from, and the base includes a fast-charger and USB outlet.
Carstripsavvy.com

The 11 Best RV Accessories of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. The Rundown. Best Camp Chair: Stoic Fireside Side Table Camping Chair at Amazon. "With a built-in table and beverage holder,...
Beauty & FashionTrendHunter.com

Minimalist Travel Shoulder Bags

The newly launched JJJound x PORTER collection includes two new 'Iron Blue' shoulder bags designed for easy and stylish travel. The new collection offers two bags -- one small and one medium-sized --both of which present a similar minimalist design. Dressed in a navy blue nylon fabric and equipped with metal hardware, a detachable strap, and a Tyvek name tag, these side bags offer shoppers a classy, no-frills option for fashion-forward travel.
TechnologyThe Gadgeteer

Pocket Shot Pro Arrow kit combo review – a slingshot for arrows!

REVIEW – Next to electronic and photography gadgets, weapons are one of my favorite gadgets. I’ve seen the Pocket Shot slingshot products in the past but just never got around to buying one. When the Pocket Shot Pro Arrow Kit Combo review offer came along, I thought it would be a great time to test it out.
LifestyleTechCrunch

YouTravel.Me packs up $1M to match travelers with curated small group adventures

Over the past month, we’ve seen companies like Thatch raise $3 million for its platform aimed at travel creators, travel tech company Hopper bring in $175 million, Wheel the World grab $2 million for its disability-friendly vacation planner, Elude raise $2.1 million to bring spontaneous travel back to a hard-hit industry and Wanderlog bag $1.5 million for its free travel itinerary platform.
Travelyankodesign.com

This travel tea flask comes with a built-in infuser to give you the best brew without messy tea bags!

Inspired and derived from Chinese tea culture, Chá is a travel tea flask that brings the ritual of brewing tea at home back into making tea on the go. Making your first cup of tea in the morning feels like a ritual. Like clockwork, the water boils, the flavor of tea leaves seep into your cup, and the tea is ready to be enjoyed while you curl up next to a window and read. Having tea on the go is a little different. When we make tea in stainless steel, thermal bottles, we can’t see how strong we’re making it and our tea-making rituals are always cut short. Chá is a travel tea flask that ties the ritual back into making tea on the go, born from a collaboration between Chinese EV maker Nio and UAL’s Central Saint Martins.
BicyclesThe Gadgeteer

Segway Ninebot S MAX review – hoverboards made easy

REVIEW – In a world where electric scooters are on nearly every street corner, it takes something special to stand out. Ninebot is a scooter brand that’s been around for some time now, and they make many of the kick-scooter style electric scooters you see for rent in urban areas. Segway has been around longer, making big waves in 2002 with their first “Personal Transporter” that most of us remember. In the last few years, Segway and Ninebot merged and their offspring have included a series of Segway-styled scooters to augment Ninebot’s more traditional scooter lineup. The Segway Ninebot S MAX is presented as an upgraded version of the Segway Ninebot S, and includes quite a few changes over the non-max version. I’ve taken it for a spin (groan, sorry) and I have thoughts – mostly good.
Electronicssixcolors.com

Review: Sonos Roam is a worthy travel companion

I picked up the Sonos Roam on a whim. As we’ve gotten prepped to move to our new house, I’ve decided to switch up my TV audio setup from my old stereo receiver and bookshelf speakers to a soundbar, the Sonos Arc.1 When I made the purchase (on Massachusetts’s tax free weekend, and with a nice coupon), the discounted rate on the Roam made it a no-brainer to throw in. I figured it would make a solid “around the house” speaker that we could take outdoors, to a room with no other speakers, or even on a trip.
Bicyclessingletracks.com

A Stellar Self-Contained Bike Light Setup from Outbound Lighting

The days are getting shorter again, which means night riding season is here!. A good lighting system is essential to keep the riding safe, and the stroke high. For me, a typical setup will consist of (at least) two powerful lights: one handlebar light and one helmet light. The handlebar light provides a tunnel of light on the trail ahead while a helmet light tracks head movement. So when you’re peeking around the bend, it’ll be lit even when your handlebars have not yet made it through the turn. Given the twisty-turny nature of mountain biking, the latter is as, if not more, important than the bar light.
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE thermometer review

REVIEW – The ThermoWorks Thermapen ONE is a food thermometer and whether you’re a multi-Michelin star chef or a weekend grillmaster, food safety is paramount. I’ve been married to “Public Health” for the better part of a decade and I’m pretty sure the safe temperature for chicken was in our wedding vows ( 165 degrees Fahrenheit if you were wondering). The best way to make sure your food is safe is to monitor the internal temperature. This is where the Thermapen comes in. It easily unfolds the probe which is inserted into the thickest part of whatever you are taking the temperature of. The temperature is displayed in a large digital format, either in Fahrenheit or Celsius, on a backlit screen. It is powered by a single AAA battery. Extremely simple to operate and interpret, but why do we need THIS thermometer in our food arsenal? Well, friends, that’s exactly what this reviewer is going to find out.
TravelHuntsville Item

Slip-ups are a part of the travel adventure

Unforeseen things happen when we travel creating frustration and stress that make us feel our trip was ruined as a result. But experience has taught me all those goofy things that pop up should be considered part of the vacation adventure. As an experienced traveler, I have faced some challenges including lost luggage that take will-power to avoid a total meltdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy