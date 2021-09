An employee at ShopRite on S. Central Avenue told police Aug. 17 about a woman who did not scan $295 of merchandise, most of it baby food and infant items. He said she had a newborn. He told police he asked her to leave the store with the items she did pay for, and that she was no longer welcome in the store. He warned her if she returned, he would call the police and have her arrested for trespassing. He told police he thought she needed help and she was shoplifting to feed her child. Police spoke with the woman and warned her about trespass; they also said child protective services would be informed of the incident.