CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fresh Air Weekend: Sandra Oh; Aretha Franklin

By Fresh Air
NPR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. Sandra Oh Takes The Lead In 'The...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Oh
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Air#English#Asian#Fresh Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicYardbarker

The essential Aretha Franklin playlist

With the well-earned nickname "Queen of Soul," there are few voices more iconic than Aretha Franklin's. From the 1950s until her death in August 2018, Franklin's soaring vocals have had a towering influence on American soul and pop music that is still heard today. Looking to build the essential Aretha...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Respect review: Reduces the legendary Aretha Franklin to a motivational poster

Dir: Liesl Tommy. Starring: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Mary J Blige. 12A, 145 mins.One day, Hollywood biopics will no longer reduce human beings to motivational posters. Until then, we have Respect: a glossy retelling of Aretha Franklin’s life that sucks out her humanity and replaces it with a convenient two-act structure. In the world of Tracey Scott Wilson’s script, Aretha (Jennifer Hudson) is first a child of trauma who rises up to become the lauded Queen of Soul; second, the alcoholic who subdues her addiction in order to record her best-selling...
MoviesDetroit News

'Respect' at home: Aretha Franklin biopic moves to on-demand services

In a surprise and sudden move, the Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect" is now available to rent at home via on video-on-demand services, just two weeks after it opened in theaters. The movie arrived Friday on Amazon Prime Video, where it is available to stream for $19.99. It is also available...
MusicSan Diego weekly Reader

Respect: Aretha Franklin’s remarkable vocal reach

C.L. Franklin (Forest Whitaker) regularly awakened his daughter Aretha (Skye Dakota Turner) to wow the partygoers gathered in the spacious living room below with the young girl’s remarkable vocal reach. These so-called “church parties” were attended by some of the biggest names in song, all of whom are singled out here by their first and/or last name — Aunt Ella, Uncle Duke, Dinah Washington, Sam (Cooke) — depending on the accuracy of their doubles. Years later, Dad reminded record producer John Hammond (Tate Donovan) that Aretha (Jennifer Hudson) wasn’t raised in a whorehouse like Bessie Smith or Billie Holiday, that she had a proper upbringing. Considering the lack of Respect paid to the truth, it might have been wise for episodic television director Liesl Tommy, here making her feature debut, to open in adulthood.
CelebritiesDecider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Respect’ on VOD, in Which Jennifer Hudson Headlines a Disappointing Aretha Franklin Bio

Now on VOD, Respect aims to give Aretha Franklin great, heaping piles of the thing in the title. But we’re not sure audiences are ready to give that thing in the title to the film itself, as it struggled to sell tickets during its theatrical run — a troubling truth that may have squashed some of its awards-season hopes. Which isn’t to say Jennifer Hudson doesn’t give it her all; she’s the obvious and inspired choice to play the Queen of Soul, and that alone may be enough to encourage us to watch yet another biopic about a legendary musician.
MusicPosted by
The Guardian

Respect review – one-note Aretha Franklin chronicle follows every biopic beat

At one moment in this very respectful film, a worried supporting character says: “I can’t do this any more.” Maybe none of us can. The spoofability of music biopics has been a known quantity for so long that perhaps, through some quirk of the collective creative unconscious, they have just reabsorbed the cliches, reinforced and clarified them as a proven formula for success. But what if the troubled lives of pop icons aren’t like this? What if they can’t be reduced to flashback abuse vignettes, recording studio rows, early-success montages of album and magazine covers, marital breakdown crises, booze nightmares and final redemption scenes before the final credits over which, in time-honoured biopic style, we see footage of the less conventionally attractive real person?
Detroit, MIPride Source

Meet the Lesbian Screenwriter Who Wrote the ‘Respect’ Movie About Detroit’s Own Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin’s journey to self-discovery is seen through the lens of openly lesbian screenwriter Tracey Scott Wilson in “Respect,” the biopic starring Jennifer Hudson as Detroit’s own Queen of Soul. In director Liesl Tommy’s film, Wilson focuses on Franklin’s tumultuous path to the top, one that involved many years of fighting for personal and professional agency.
TV & VideosNPR

Fresh Air Weekend: 'Schmigadoon!' Co-Creator Cinco Paul; How Dopamine Works

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:. 'Schmigadoon!' Co-Creator Says Series Was Inspired By...
Celebritieshazard-herald.com

Sandra Oh: Grey's Anatomy part was 'traumatic'

Sandra Oh found starring in 'Grey's Anatomy' "traumatic". The 50-year-old actress played Cristina Yang in the TV series from 2005 to 2014 but admits that the show had repercussions for her life as it took her to a new level of fame. In a sneak peek from Sandra's interview on...
Detroit, MIThe Oakland Press

‘Blue’ is MOT’s color at The Aretha this weekend

If it feels like the Michigan Opera Theatre has been all over the place during the past year or so, it’s not your imagination. After presenting programs in the Detroit Opera House parking garage and at the Meadow Brook Amphitheatre the company sets up shop this weekend at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre for a presentation of “Blue,” a contemporary American opera by Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson about a tight-knit but struggling family in modern-day Harlem. Premiered during 2019, it was named the Best New Opera by the Music Critics Association of North America.
MusicThe New Yorker

Cynthia Erivo’s Soothing Contemporary Soul Music

The acclaimed English actor Cynthia Erivo has brought her stunning voice to many roles, onstage and onscreen; now she tests its full range with her début album, “Ch. 1 Vs. 1” (out Sept. 17). The project is full of soothing contemporary soul music, showing off the warmth and the depth of her tone, particularly on “Day Off” and “A Window.” On Sept. 28, Erivo expands her storytelling repertoire with the publication of her new children’s book, “Remember to Dream, Ebere.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy