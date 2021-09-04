New businesses open shop in Lyons District

CLINTON — Mark Collins met Monica Delp about three years ago when he walked into Whimsical Wonders in Clinton’s Lyons District.

Within a couple of years, Collins owned the place.

Collins took a rune reading class and “fell in love with the place,” he said. He became Delp’s apprentice.

MaKena Casey has been interested in flowers as long as she can remember. She wanted to be an herbalist but, instead, studied aerospace engineering in college.

Circumstances forced Casey to leave college about the time Delp opened Whimsical Wonders, Casey said. A friend invited Casey to check it out.

“It kind of just clicked,” Casey said. “I loved the energy of the shop,” she said. “I loved Monica.”

Collins had apprenticed with Delp for about two years when she decided to move to Florida. Delp asked if Collins wanted to buy the shop.

Collins took over the business in November, and Casey came on board when the apothecary part was added, Collins said.

Casey now gets to do what she dreamed of as a child.

The apothecary sells herbs, teas, spices, tonics and bath bombs. “I’m more with the stones and crystals,” said Collins. All he knows about herbalism is what to eat and what not to eat, he said.

Whimsical Wonders doesn’t just sell crystals, stones and spiritual tools, Collins said. It’s a safe place for anyone to gather.

Some people who walk in are on a metaphysical path, Collins said. “Some people just like [the stones] because they’re pretty.”

“We see dozens of people in a single day,” said Collins. Some buy, some come to talk and hang out. “We appreciate the company,” Collins said.

The shop hosts instructors, readers and teachers. A druidic priest visits and teaches classes and performs ceremonies. Collins does rune readings and is a reike healer. Casey is available for tarot and oracle readings, medium appointments and angelic healing.

Their apprentice, Quinn, is learning tarot and oracle reading and is a custom charm maker.

“We just hope to make this place welcoming,” said Collings.

Everyone is welcome as long as they come with a good energy, Casey said.

Freckled Frog

Mike Drury opened Freckled Frog, at 2309 N. Second St. last year. “I own the building, and I had to put something in here,” he said.

Freckled Frog was open a couple of months last year and was remodeled and opened in the spring of this year. Dixie, a black poodle, greets visitors and sits in her own chair. “She’s my business partner,” said Drury.

Freckled Frog is a gift store, said Drury. Dish towels, socks, wall signs and funeral gifts cover the walls and shelves. “Things you can’t find anywhere else in town,” said Drury.

Hand-blown glass globes in the Trees of Enchantment collection, are popular for funerals, Drury said.

Drury also sells Chef Marla’s Super spices with names that can’t be printed in a family newspaper. The spices are popular, said Drury.

The spices are low in sodium, so people on low-sodium diets love it, Drury said.

He also has gifts, such as cups, photo easels and cutting boards, that can be personalized, and wine glasses and coasters with the name Clinton, Iowa on them for tourists looking for souvenirs.

Renaissance Resale Boutique

Missy Kock worked at a warehouse in Clinton and sold Pure Romance spa products. “I’d done that for years,” she said. “That’s what brought me here to shop.”

The shop is Renaissance Resale Boutique.

Kock sometimes needed formal gowns for events or business attire for conferences. Dress shirts, slacks rather than leggings. “I could always find them here,” said Kock.

One day, Kock saw a post that Renaissance owner Idell Anne Klein was retiring and was looking for someone to take over the business, so Kock made a deal with her.

Kock made a few changes to the consignment shop. “The bright green ceiling is no more,” said Kock. It gave clothes a green hue.”

The new paint makes the room brighter, said Kock. The walls were bright, but now are soft pink and creamy white. “Girl colors,” said Kock. She described the colors as classy and elegant. Very ladylike.

Kock has thought about adding men’s clothes but has decided against it. “There’s something about just us girls being here,” she said.

Men come in for gift certificates, though, Kock said.

Business was slow the first couple of months Kock took over, the new owner said. But lately, things have turned around.

Shoppers in their 20s and 30s are visiting Renaissance now in addition to the older women who frequent the shop, Kock said. “We want it to be a place for all ages.”

Women tell Kock that friends have recommended the shop. And sometimes women come in to visit even if they don’t find anything to buy.

“This is a girls’ spot,” Kock said.

Kock likes to keep the stock rotating so Renaissance always has something new. “Everybody’s looking for something different.” Women who come in for business clothes initially often return for the activewear.

Renaissance is one of 34 businesses participating in Rummaging Along the River on Sept. 10 and 11. Rummaging is like the annual Consignment Crawl, but the number of shops has increased from 22 to 34, Kock said.

Renaissance, like many other businesses, will be open an extra hour for the event, 9-5 Friday and 9-3 Saturday.

“I can’t believe how Clinton has supported us,” said Kock. She’s increased the number of consigners selling at the shop, which means she has new items constantly.

Kock carries specialty items as well, such as homecoming and prom dresses and mother-of-the-bride dresses.

“We like our young girls coming in for their prom and homecoming stuff,” Kock said. Girls will come in for pageant and scholarship events as well, and it doesn’t break their family budgets.

Kock also has plus sizes up to 4x. The average woman is a size 18, said Kock. “We have to have clothes for them.”

Dressing the windows for Renaissance is Lori Bielema, whom Kock inherited from Idell Anne Klein, the previous owner. She knows when to change out clothes each season, said Kock, and how to rotate things on the floor.

Nicole Fumo has management skills and “amazing people skills,” and she keeps the business side of the shop in order. “Nicole is literally my next door neighbor,” said Kock. She had an understanding of business and what it takes to run one, said Kock.

Kock’s daughter, LaTisha Hart, bridges the generation gap for Kock. Because she’s younger, in her 30s, she understands digital technology better than Kock. “She’s my biggest fan.”

“I try to utilize all of our strong points to make it all work,” said Kock. “Without them I’d be done.”

Kock said she’ll make a big announcement for her customers this month following Rummaging Along the River. They should keep checking in the shop and check its Facebook page, Kock said.