Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: History Repeats Itself to Devastating Effect in “Three Minutes – A Lengthening”
The first three minutes and 33 seconds of “Three Minutes – A Lengthening” are presented without comment, with only the whirring sound of celluloid being unspooled as accompaniment, leaving the eye to wander around the frame without guidance. The black-and-white images of a town aren’t particularly striking at first glance with people talking to one another and generally going about their daily lives, but without context, why something is of interest becomes as curious as what attracts your interest and not a second sooner than when that intrigue could fade, director Bianca Stigter provides that background to what you’re seeing — footage from 1938 shot by David Kurtz, a resident of Nasielsk, a small town in Poland where the predominantly Jewish community were threatened to be wiped off the map during the impending Nazi Occupation.moveablefest.com
Comments / 0