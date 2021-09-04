Venice Film Fest 2021 Review: History Repeats Itself to Devastating Effect in “Three Minutes – A Lengthening”

An explanation of why Rebeca Huntt’s father was so intent on getting an apartment in Central Park West in “Beba” has no right being anywhere near as interesting as it is, but then again in Hunt’s explosive autobiographical film, there is something always intriguing under the surface of things. It’s already been explained that the director’s parents willingly gave up their bed for their three children to sleep on in their one-bedroom apartment, inspiring one to wonder why they sacrificed the space rather than live in a more affordable borough, with Huntt’s father recalling how after his family left the violence on a brutal dictatorship in the Dominican Republic under Generalissimo Rafael Trujillo where it wasn’t uncommon to hide under a mattress as protection from gunfire, the initial move to Bedford-Stuyvesant in 1966 that reminded him of bombed out streets in post-WWII Europe made him prioritize comfort of mind over anything else once he had his own kids. As unreasonable it may seem to someone else, it makes perfect sense as he talks about the experiences that shaped his thoughts.