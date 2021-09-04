CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Where are The Lord of the Rings Casts Now?

By Alex Johnson
TVOvermind
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lord of the Rings was an adventurous and revolutionary movie from the first sequel, “The Fellowship of the Ring,” released in December 2001. This movie featured many talented characters. Most viewers recognize this initial installment of the middle-earth saga as one of the most successful and cherished franchises. All gratitude goes to the star-studded casts who made this film realize success in the history of cinemas. Now, it’s almost two decades since viewers got to discover the celebrity casts of The Lord of the Rings, who created a trilogy based on a 1954 novel. Additionally, an avid fan might wonder where precisely all-star casts are up to or what they are doing nowadays. Here we explore closely what most of these casts are doing.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Sean Bean
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Orlando Bloom
Person
Ian Mckellen
Person
Andy Serkis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Pirates Of The Caribbean#Academy Awards#Golden Globe Awards#Covid#Reunited Apart#Hobbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War to bring Middle-earth to mobile in September

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and NetEase Games have announced that fans will soon be able to venture to Middle-earth and take part in the War of the Ring on their mobile devices with the release of The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War, a new strategy game based upon J.R.R. Tolkien’s iconic fantasy and Peter Jackson’s feature film adaptations, which is set to launch this September.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Elijah Wood Wasn’t Aware Of This Famous Lord Of The Rings Meme

It’s kind of hard to believe that someone could be the focus on a major meme and not catch onto the fact until some time later but it seems Elijah Wood missed out on a major one featuring his very own face for quite some time. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, he discussed just how wild it was to him seeing what the Lord of the Rings series has eventually inspired in pop culture.
MoviesMarconews.com

Elijah Wood talks 'horrifying' Ted Bundy film, when he'll show his son 'Lord of the Rings'

When "The Lord of the Rings" ended in 2003 – culminating in an 11-Oscar sweep for "The Return of the King," including best picture – Elijah Wood might've easily panicked. After all, how does one follow up the biggest fantasy franchise of all time, which propelled him to global stardom as ring-bearing hobbit Frodo Baggins? Instead, the former child actor used the series as a launching pad to pursue increasingly eclectic projects, ranging from horror movies ("Come to Daddy"), offbeat dramas ("Everything is Illuminated") and comedic thrillers ("I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore").
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Disney Reportedly Developing Lord Of The Rings-Style Epic Fantasy Movie

Nobody’s going to disagree with the sentiment that Disney are our all-conquering pop culture overlords, but the Mouse House’s track record is a lot less stellar than they’d want you to believe. Obviously, that doesn’t really matter when brands like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation,...
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Lord of the Rings Lady Galadriel Glass Phial Arrives At Weta Workshop

Weta Workshop takes us back to Middle-Earth once again with another incredible collectible from The Lord of the Rings. Given to Frodo Baggins from Lady Galadriel is a glass phial that contains within it special water from Galadriel's fountain. This magic within has caught the light of Eärendil and Elven star that will help light the way when all other light fails. Lady Galadriel's vial is a complete 1:1 scale Lord of the Rings prop replica that is completely crafted from glass and includes an elven base. The Elven craft comes to life before your eyes and does feature a removable stopper that can even be filled with any desired liquid. The Glass Phial base does feature an LED effect and can light up, which will illuminate the phial capturing the magic inside. Priced at $119.99, Galadriel's Phial is a remarkable replica that fans will not want to miss out on. Set to release in Q2 of 2022, the replica is up for pre-order right, and fans can find it right here.
MoviesGamespot

Lord Of The Rings Stamps Out Now In New Zealand And They Look Amazing

New Zealand Post has announced a new collection of stamps themed around The Lord of the Rings to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film series. In a statement, NZ Post boss Antony Harris said the original run of stamps 20 years ago proved to be immensely popular, so the organization is circling back with a new run of stamps to celebrate the anniversary. "NZ Post was very proud to support the original film project by producing a set of stamps at the time. These sold across the globe like nothing we had ever seen before," Harris said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy