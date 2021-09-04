Where are The Lord of the Rings Casts Now?

Weta Workshop takes us back to Middle-Earth once again with another incredible collectible from The Lord of the Rings. Given to Frodo Baggins from Lady Galadriel is a glass phial that contains within it special water from Galadriel's fountain. This magic within has caught the light of Eärendil and Elven star that will help light the way when all other light fails. Lady Galadriel's vial is a complete 1:1 scale Lord of the Rings prop replica that is completely crafted from glass and includes an elven base. The Elven craft comes to life before your eyes and does feature a removable stopper that can even be filled with any desired liquid. The Glass Phial base does feature an LED effect and can light up, which will illuminate the phial capturing the magic inside. Priced at $119.99, Galadriel's Phial is a remarkable replica that fans will not want to miss out on. Set to release in Q2 of 2022, the replica is up for pre-order right, and fans can find it right here.