Lady Wolves win Friday’s swim Pre-Invite

ROCKLIN, Calif. – Oregon Tech Volleyball (4-1) rebounded from a difficult five-set loss last night, to claim two victories on Saturday. The Lady Owls grabbed two 3-0 wins over Menlo (0-3) and Merced (0-7) to finish the weekend 3-1. “Remarkable job by the team today and I really think our summer conditioning paid dividends to be in a position to turn around after 2 matches yesterday and play 2 more today,” said head coach Ken Murczek “We hit for the highest efficiency of the year today and played 2 very scrappy opponents. Excited for our team to finish the preseason 4-1 and now we need to work on a couple areas before starting our conference season on Friday.”