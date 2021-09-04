CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Wolves win Friday’s swim Pre-Invite

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 4, 2021 — The Green River Lady Wolves swim outdistance six other teams to win the team title in Friday’s Green River Pre-Invite at the GRHS pool. The Lady Wolves tallied 268 teams points for the win. Lander was second with 254 points, with Rock Springs finishing third with 201.5 points. Other competing team scores were Jackson -204 points, Kemmerer – 129.5 points, Cheyenne East – 124.5 points, and Evanston – 114.5 points.

