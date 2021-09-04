By OTS Staff



The Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace reopened in May and has been booming ever since. Now the buffet is welcoming back its unique brunch with an array of new offerings to turn any weekend into a celebration.













The Deets:

• The Bacchanal Buffet will feature the Strip’s first waffle and pancake bar, with offerings like red velvet waffles, birthday cake pancakes and vanilla French toast.



• Guests choose from slab bacon, honey-glazed ham, Portuguese sausage, grilled tri-tip, brisket, rotisserie chicken, turkey and more at the Meat Carving Station.



• Other mouthwatering offerings guests can enjoy include truffle mushroom egg bites, crab Florentine benedict ​​and huevos divorciados.



• The buffet will also include a variety of meatless or plant-based offerings such as black bean sope, tofu scrambles, soyrizo hash and a variety of smoothie options.



• Weekend brunch will begin Friday September 3 and will be open Friday through Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm.





CLICK to follow us on Google News and never miss a story!

The post Dig Into Brunch at Bacchanal Buffet appeared first on Off The Strip .