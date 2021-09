The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is making progress on testing every public water supply system in the state for a metal that can contaminate drinking water. Manganese is an essential nutrient, but too much of it could damage a person’s nervous system. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency doesn’t have an enforceable standard for manganese, but the agency has set recommendations for how much is too much in drinking water. The EPA’s health advisory for manganese says babies exposed to manganese in concentrations of 0.3 mg/L for more than 10 days in a year could be at risk of neurological issues. The EPA also recommends that anyone else should not drink water that has more than 1 mg/L of manganese for more than 10 days per year.