Fleeman and Miller win 3X9 Series weekly bass tourney

By Bob Maindelle
Killeen Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith just two more weekly events now remaining in the 3X9 Series weekly tournament schedule, Randy Fleeman and Chris Miller brought in a 15.83-pound haul to win Tuesday’s event held on Stillhouse Hollow Lake. The Series’ final regular season tournament will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 21, followed by a...

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

