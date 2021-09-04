De Mujer a Mujer becomes an independent organization
DeKALB – De Mujer a Mujer, a student group based around support for Latina women attending NIU, is one of the newest official student organizations. De Mujer a Mujer, Spanish for “from woman to woman,” was founded in 2002 as a program under the Latino Resource Center. The group officially gained student-recognized organization status following the group leader’s finalization of the transition process last spring, said Guzette Espinal, president of De Mujer a Mujer.northernstar.info
