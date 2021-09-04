Jorge Masvidal announces postponement of GFC 2 due to Hurricane Ida relief concerns
The second outing of Jorge Masvidal’s bareknuckle MMA promotion, Gamebred Fighting Championship, will have to wait a little longer. GFC 2 was set to take place on Sept. 11 at the Biloxi Civic Center in Biloxi, Miss. However, in the wake of Hurricane Ida which left a path of destruction in the area, Masvidal has announced the event will be postponed, citing concerns for affected people who may need hotel rooms in the area.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
