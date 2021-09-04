Jorge Masvidal announces postponement of GFC 2 due to Hurricane Ida relief concerns

Jorge Masvidal is looking to return to the Octagon soon and his manager has made it clear, “Gamebred” is not ducking anyone. Masvidal is coming off a KO loss to Kamaru Usman for the belt and after the loss, many wondered would be next for him. Recently, he said he would be open to fighting Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards. Yet, for his manager, Malki Kawa, he says Masvidal is not ducking anyone, but for him, the goal is to earn a title shot.