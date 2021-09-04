CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Florida grapples with COVID-19’s deadliest phase yet

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 7 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

MIAMI (AP) — Funeral director Wayne Bright has seen grief piled upon grief during the latest COVID-19 surge.

A woman died of the virus, and as her family was planning the funeral, her mother was also struck down. An aunt took over arrangements for the double funeral, only to die of COVID-19 herself two weeks afterward.

“That was one of the most devastating things ever,” said Bright, who also arranged the funeral last week of one of his closest friends.

Florida is in the grip of its deadliest wave of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, a disaster driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

While Florida’s vaccination rate is slightly higher than the national average, the Sunshine State has an outsize population of elderly people, who are especially vulnerable to the virus; a vibrant party scene; and a Republican governor who has taken a hard line against mask requirements, vaccine passports and business shutdowns.

As of mid-August, the state was averaging 244 deaths per day, up from just 23 a day in late June and eclipsing the previous peak of 227 during the summer of 2020. (Because of both the way deaths are logged in Florida and lags in reporting, more recent figures on fatalities per day are incomplete.)

Hospitals have had to rent refrigerated trucks to store more bodies. Funeral homes have been overwhelmed.

Cristina Miles, a mother of five from Orange Park, is among those facing more than one loss at a time. Her husband died after contracting COVID-19, and less than two weeks later, her mother-in-law succumbed to the virus.

“I feel we are all kind of in a weird dream state,” she said, adding that her children are grieving differently, with one shutting down, another feeling inspired to pass a hard swimming test, and the oldest going about her life as usual.

Hospitals have been swamped with patients who, like Miles’ husband and mother-in-law, hadn’t gotten vaccinated.

In a positive sign, the number of people in the hospital with COVID-19 in Florida has dropped over the past two weeks from more than 17,000 to 14,200 on Friday, indicating the surge is easing.

Florida made an aggressive effort early on to vaccinate its senior citizens. But Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Florida, said the raw number of those who have yet to get the shot is still large, given Florida’s elderly population of 4.6 million.

“Even 10% is still a very large number, and then folks living with them who come in contact with them are not vaccinated,” Cherabuddi said. “With delta, things spread very quickly.”

Cherabuddi said there is also a “huge difference” in attitudes toward masks in Florida this summer compared with last year. This summer, “if you traveled around the state, it was like we are not really in a surge,” he said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has strongly opposed certain mandatory measures to keep the virus in check, saying people should be trusted to make decisions for themselves. He has asserted, too, that the spike in cases is seasonal as Floridians spend more time indoors to escape the heat.

At his funeral home in Tampa, Bright is working weekdays and weekends, staying past midnight sometimes.

“Usually we serve between five and six families a week. Right now, we are probably seeing 12 to 13 new families every week,” he said. “It’s nonstop. We are just trying to keep up with the volume.”

He had to arrange the burial of one of his closest friends, a man he had entrusted with the access code to his house. They used to carpool each other’s kids to school, and their families would gather for birthday and Super Bowl parties.

“It is very, very difficult to go through this process for someone you love so dearly,” he said.

Pat Seemann, a nurse practitioner whose company has nearly 500 elderly, homebound patients in central Florida, had not lost a single patient during the first waves. And then the variant she calls “the wrecking ball” hit.

In the past month, she lost seven patients in two weeks, including a husband and wife who died within days of each other.

“I cried all weekend. I was devastated, angry,” she said.

Overall, more than 46,300 people have died of COVID-19 in Florida, which ranks 17th in per-capita deaths among the states.

The majority of the deaths this summer — like last summer — are among the elderly. Of the 2,345 people whose recent deaths were reported over the past week, 1,479 of them were 65 and older — or 63%.

“The focus needs to be on who’s dying and who’s ending up in the hospital,” Seeman said. “It’s still going after the elderly.”

But the proportion of under-65 people dying of COVID-19 has grown substantially, which health officials attribute to lower vaccination rates in those age groups.

Aaron Jaggi, 35, was trying to get healthy before he died of COVID-19, 12 hours after his older brother Free Jaggi, 41, lost his life to the virus. They were overweight, which increases the risk of severe COVID-19 illness, and on the fence about getting vaccinated, thinking the risk was minimal because they both worked from home, said Brittany Pequignot, who has lived with the family at various times and is like an adopted daughter.

After their death, the family found a whiteboard that belonged to Aaron. It listed his daily goals for sit-ups and push-ups.

“He was really trying,” Pequignot said.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida House#Central Florida#Elderly People#Covid 19#State Of Florida#Ap#Republican#The University Of Florida#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

Florida’s long, hot, ‘sad’ COVID-19 summer

On Memorial Day, the summer looked really good. It wasn't. With Labor Day now out of the way, Florida is unofficially emerging from a summer of sorrow, death, and pain that few saw coming back at the unofficial start of summer, Memorial Day. The delta variant of COVID-19 hit Florida...
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Is DeSantis Fiddling With Florida's COVID-19 Numbers? Florida and Orange County's Vaccine Numbers Don't Match

Has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis been misrepresenting the state's COVID numbers?. It's been a long, tough road for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as he's made his way through this pandemic. Back in early 2020, when the pandemic first hit, DeSantis was comfortably sitting atop a high approval rating here in the state of Florida. As the pandemic proceeded, that approval rating only grew, as he seemed to navigate the pandemic mostly right throughout 2020.
Florida Statewusf.org

Florida Reports Yet Another Record High For Weekly COVID-19 Deaths

Florida’s death toll from COVID-19 again climbed to new heights, with a total of 2,448 lives lost for the week, according to the Department of Health’s latest report. Even as the state recorded its highest weekly death toll yet, new cases continued to decline. The state said an additional 100,012...
Florida Statewogx.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida dip

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida continued to decrease Thursday, with hospitals reporting they had 14,949 patients with the virus, according to data posted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday and 15,682...
Florida StateNBC Miami

Florida's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by Over 1,300 to 45,909

Florida's COVID-19 death toll increased by more than 1,300 Thursday, bringing the total since last March to over 45,900. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Florida's death toll at 45,909 Thursday, after reporting a total of 44,571 on Wednesday. The 1,338 deaths occurred in previous days or weeks but are added to the total as they're confirmed.
Florida Statesltablet.com

Get Vaccinated! Florida’s COVID-19 Vaccine Is Available At Many Locations

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing infection, serious illness, and death. Most people who get COVID-19 are unvaccinated. However, since vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, some people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19. An infection of a fully vaccinated person is referred to as a “breakthrough infection.”
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida's COVID-19 death toll passes 46,000

The death toll in Florida from COVID-19 passed an ugly benchmark over the long weekend: More than 46,000 Floridians have died from the virus since the start of the pandemic in 2020. The CDC shared on Monday that the death toll had risen by 1,064 over the weekend. That followed...
Florida StateWashington Times

Florida is America's light in the COVID-19 darkness

Florida’s Republican-led legislature and the state’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, just announced that any businesses, schools or government entities that require proof of coronavirus vaccine as a condition of entry will be fined $5,000, beginning September 16. The fine is based on law — unlike, it’s crucial to note, all...
Florida StateBay News 9

5 things to know about COVID's mu variant in Florida

The World Health Organization recently classified the COVID-19 mu variant as a "variant of interest." Spectrum News looked into what health professionals know about it — and the impact the mu variant is having in Florida. Here are five things to know:. 1. What is the mu variant?. According to...
Florida Statecityxtramagazine.com

Mu COVID Variant Outbreak in Florida as Hundreds of Cases Detected

Although Florida is finally starting to see a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases, there have been hundreds of cases detected of the Mu variant, which is more transmissible and potentially more resistant to vaccines than other strains. Florida is getting over its worst wave of the pandemic,...
Florida StateVanity Fair

Ron DeSantis Once Again Told to Sit Down and STFU by Florida Judge

Back in July, as part of his ongoing effort to kill as many Floridians as possible, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order banning mask mandates in his state’s schools, claiming that parents should have the right to expose their kids to a highly contagious virus that’s claimed more than 650,000 lives in the U.S. thus far, and hospitalized 10 times more Florida children last week than when school began. Shortly after that, he threatened to withhold pay from school officials who had the audacity to look at the data, consider the significantly more communicable delta variant, and make their own decisions regarding masking, a threat he followed through on in August, when the Florida Department of Education withheld the salaries of school board members in Alachua and Broward counties who voted to impose mask mandates.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You'll Be Turned Away From Here Starting Next Month

As the Delta variant continues to take hold in the U.S., unvaccinated people are seeing their day-to-day life affected more than others. Due to the heightened risk of infection, more institutions and companies are requiring individuals to show proof of vaccination. In some major cities, like New York, New Orleans, and San Francisco, vaccine mandates are being put in place for indoor spaces like restaurants and event venues. And now, if you're not vaccinated, your travel plans could be upended too.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 4 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Just as we put the unofficial end of summer behind us, it appears that the season-long rise of COVID-19 cases has begun to slow on a national level as well. Unfortunately, the U.S. still surpassed a grim milestone on Sept. 7, hitting its 40 millionth recorded case since the beginning of the pandemic—including 4 million tallied in the last four weeks alone, CNN reports. But despite national numbers finally seeing a slight decrease, certain states continue to see surges in COVID cases as some experts warn there may be more spikes to come.
Florida Stateorlandoweekly.com

Florida woman fights off large alligator while paddleboarding in terrifying video

A woman paddleboarding in Ocala over Labor Day weekend had an extremely close encounter with a giant alligator. In multiple videos and photos posted to her Facebook page, Vicki Reamy Baker can be seen fending off a large alligator at Silver Springs State Park. “Why are you messing with me?” Why are you trying to bite me?,” says Baker in one of the videos. “Someone’s been feeding that gator, makes them very dangerous.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy