Believe it or not, Nick Saban actually cracked a smile following Alabama’s statement win over Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had no problem replacing the immense talent they lost from last year’s championship team. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. had 60 yards on the ground. Trey Sanders chipped in 41 rushing yards and a score. Oh, and Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams looked the part with four catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.