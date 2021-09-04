CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The View From VT: QB2 Speculation, Cousins Controversy, and Roster Cuts

By K. Joudry
Vikings Territory put out some great content this week. We’ve got the top 5 most-clicked articles here for Purple PTSD‘s readers. Enjoy the weekend reading. 4 Possible QBs for the Vikings to Explore: The QB speculation makes sense. We’re one injury (or Covid test) away from being in a pretty tough spot. I wrote about how the Minshew trade was a missed opportunity for our Vikings and how re-adding Sean Mannion was a good move.

purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com
