The View From VT: QB2 Speculation, Cousins Controversy, and Roster Cuts
Vikings Territory put out some great content this week. We’ve got the top 5 most-clicked articles here for Purple PTSD‘s readers. Enjoy the weekend reading. 4 Possible QBs for the Vikings to Explore: The QB speculation makes sense. We’re one injury (or Covid test) away from being in a pretty tough spot. I wrote about how the Minshew trade was a missed opportunity for our Vikings and how re-adding Sean Mannion was a good move.purpleptsd.com
