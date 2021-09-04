CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football 2021: 5-Round Standard League Mock Draft, Potential Team Names

By Kristopher Knox, @kris_knox
Bleacher Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of the 2021 NFL regular season arrives Thursday, which means that time is running out for fantasy draft prep. If you have waited to begin studying for your fantasy draft, the time is now for a cram session. Familiarizing yourself with the latest draft rankings and preseason developments is a great way to start. It can also be beneficial to conduct a few mock drafts before embarking on the real thing.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Tyler Lockett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Cowboys#American Football#Potential Team Names#Fantasypros#Rb#Carolina Panthers 2#Minnesota Vikings 4#Wr#Green Bay Packers 7#Los Angeles Chargers#New York Giants#Green Bay Packers 10#Indianapolis Colts 11#Kansas City Chiefs 12#Acl#Penn State#The New York Post#Kansas City Chiefs 3#Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLtalesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFLthespun.com

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Has 3-Word Message For Rest Of NFL

Cowboys fans are anxiously awaiting the return of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, who hasn’t played in an NFL game since Week 5 of the 2020 season. Luckily, they’re getting an inside look at Prescott and the rest of the team thanks to HBO’s Hard Knocks. A brand new episode of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Getting Crushed For Decision During Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The 2021 NFL season is officially underway as the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers square off. Tom Brady and company took the field to defend their Super Bowl title against Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both offenses struggled in the early portion of the first quarter, but the offensive lull came to a swift end.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon James Holzhauer Is Asking for Trouble By Saying Buccaneers Star Has Better Stiff Arm Than Derrick Henry

Legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer isn’t one to hold back his thoughts and opinions when it comes to the wide world of sports. The former “Jeopardy!” champion is a professional sports gambler and knows his stuff when it comes to sports. Last night, the National Football League opened its 2021 season with a thrilling nail-biter that came down to the final seconds. The game featured an all-out battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs claimed victory by the most narrow of margins. The “Jeopardy!” icon greatly enjoyed watching the game between the Cowboys and Bucs. As he often does, he spent a good deal of the game providing his thoughts through social media. He put up a couple of tweets but one, in particular, seems to have Holzhauer in disagreement with NFL fans.
NFLSporting News

Early NFL picks, predictions for Week 1: Buccaneers burn Cowboys; Chiefs beat Browns in close rematch

Being early at everything is always an advantage. That's no different when jumping on the initial game odds and betting lines for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Although there's a good amount of data out there on a lot of teams, a new year of action means having no previous recent history, which can create some numeric possibilities to exploit. Sporting News will revisit the picks against the spread for Week 1 closer to the opening kickoff times, but here are our best predictions in advance:
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Suspension News

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their top offensive linemen for an extended period of time. On Friday, it was announced that offensive tackle La’el Collins has received a five-game suspension from the NFL. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Collins’ suspension stems from him missing...
NFLthespun.com

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott’s return to the football field on Thursday night was an emotional one for those close to him. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback played for the first time since his devastating season-ending injury in October 2020. Prescott looked incredible, though the Cowboys weren’t able to pull off a victory against Tom Brady and the Bucs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy