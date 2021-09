Let's face it, as motorcyclists, we all have at least one silly goal we dream of being able to achieve one day in our riding lives. For me, personally, it's to be able to wheelie my Yamaha MT-07 from first gear all the way to sixth gear—in a closed and controlled environment, of course. I'm sure some of you reading this are capable of doing just that, so please feel free to hit me up with any pointers.