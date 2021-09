Editor’s note: This is one in a series of essays written by central Pennsylvanians on what they recall from 9/11 and offering their perspective 20 years later. On Sept. 11, 2001, I was on my way into NYC but had first stopped at my office to collect some papers. There, an administrative assistant told me a plane had flown into the World Trade Center. While watching the unfolding events my wife contacted me to say she could not get in touch with our two older sons in college: one at the University of Maryland and one at Penn State. I immediately canceled my business meeting and drove to the nearest Red Cross to donate blood.