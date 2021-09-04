CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, IN

'Big Joe' Clark column: The risk in having too many chefs in the kitchen

Anderson Herald Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConventional wisdom in the investment world dictates that when you reach retirement age, your investments should become more conservative. Someone in retirement can no longer handle the swings of the market. In theory, that sounds like a reasonable idea. Fiduciaries, however, know that many other factors besides retirement age should...

www.heraldbulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
County
Clark County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Income#Mutual Funds#Asset Allocation#Retirement Savings#Big Joe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Income TaxAnderson Herald Bulletin

'Big Joe' Clark column: Fall brings tax considerations

Fall is on its way and with it will undoubtedly come many changes. Autumn’s beautiful foliage arrives. Thanksgiving and Christmas approach. Another year begins to wind down. During this season of transition, the average family does not think much about taxes. Of course, you are not average, or you would...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

CHEF'STORE Kitchen: Shake Up Mealtime with Shaka

We may be ready for fall temps, but there's still plenty of tropical vibes to taste! Today we headed over to The Collective Kitchen to join Shaka Owner, Patton Simpson to hear about the yummy tropical cuisines he is dishing up in OKC foodie community!. Snag a Taste of Shaka...
Relationship AdviceTelegraph

Dear Richard: 'My girlfriend keeps taking credit for food that I have cooked'

We have been having people around for dinner for the first time in a while and I have cooked most of the food, as I usually do when it’s just us; but then my girlfriend always seems to take the credit for the food. Either she pipes up with something like “We made this”, or if there’s one element she has made, she goes on and on about that and demands to know what our friends think of that one particular thing.
Personal Financehermoney.com

No 401(k)? No Worries, You Can Still Retire On Time

Not every employer offers a 401(k) as a retirement savings vehicle. Even without one, you can still make sure you’re on track to retire on time. If you work for a company that offers a 401(k), it’s easy to build up your savings for retirement. The money is automatically deposited from your paychecks ‘pre-tax,’ without you ever having to think about it. And we all love saving pre-tax — that means that money you would have paid to Uncle Sam instead goes toward your retirement. A win-win! Automatic deposits to your retirement account also mean there’s less chance you’ll spend that money somewhere else. (Out of sight, out of mind!) It’s a great way to pay yourself first, which is one of the cornerstones of building wealth. If you’re fortunate enough to work for a company that offers to match any portion of your contributions, that’s just free money that’s like a rocket-booster to your investment returns.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 4 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

When Warren Buffett took over Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) in 1965, the company was valued at $19 per share. Today, the investment conglomerate's class A shares trade at roughly $424,200 -- good for growth of approximately 2,226,200% across the stretch. With that kind of incredible performance, it's no wonder he's widely considered one of history's best investors.
Real EstateMotley Fool

This Is Suze Orman's Rule for Refinancing

Orman says it's all about picking the terms of your new loan. Refinancing your mortgage often makes paying your mortgage less expensive. However, in order for refinancing to make financial sense for you, be sure your new loan is right for your needs. To help you make the right choices...
Economyetftrends.com

The Quest for Income: Smarter Approaches to Meet Client Income and Stability Needs

The current outlook for fixed income amid potential shifting Federal Reserve policy. The unique risks posed by market-cap-weighted bond indexes. What exposures may help hedge against interest rate uncertainty, while optimizing current income opportunities. How financial advisors can position their fixed income portfolios for whatever lies ahead. Pending acceptance for...
Phoenix, AZarcadianews.com

In the Kitchen with Executive Chef Jacques Qualin of J&G Steakhouse

With plenty of practice, knowledge garnered by working with world-renowned chefs and an evident passion for cooking, Chef Jacques Qualin is a force in the culinary world. Born and raised in France, Qualin moved across the pond in the early 90s and started his career in the U.S., working at various eateries in New York. He left the snow for the sun and has been executive chef at J&G Steakhouse for more than ten years.
Marketsetftrends.com

Active Management Will Continue to Thrive

Two recent studies suggest that active management will continue to thrive in the current, uncertain environment and outperform passive management. Prior to the onset of a global pandemic, the conventional wisdom was that active management struggled to meet its benchmarks and that bloated expense ratios made active funds too costly. But active managers have proven more adept at navigating the topsy-turvy pandemic markets, and as uncertainty around COVID-19 continues to abound, they might have an edge for years to come — particularly in emerging markets.
MarketsNew York Post

Master crypto and set yourself up for retirement with this day trading guide

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em! If you are tired of hearing about cryptocurrency and not understanding the ins and outs, it might be time to learn the lay of the land. The Premium Novice-to-Expert Day Trading and Technical Analysis Bundle gets you up to speed. Not only will you learn the fundamentals of crypto, you’ll also gain insight into how you build your wealth via retirement investing and trading. Nine courses with nine hours of content on these topics are available now for the low price of $30 — that’s less than $4 a class.
Personal Financeinvestmentu.com

9 Best Passive Income Ideas to Build Wealth in 2021

2021 is opening the decade of new passive income and investment opportunities. There are so many technological advances and fast ways to share information and ideas. There are many more new passive income opportunities coming to light. Right now, the internet is littered with recommendations for passive income ideas. Usually,...
StocksZacks.com

Is Berkshire Hathaway Trading in its Stock Portfolio?

(0:45) - Should You Be Following Warren Buffett’s Trades?. (4:30) - Breaking Down Berkshire Hathaway’s Current Portfolio Positions. (20:10) - Episode Roundup: RH, CVX, PXD, FANG, GM, KR, OGN. Welcome to Episode #250 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares...

Comments / 0

Community Policy